OrchidsandOnions: Corny but convincing

Insurance is one of the biggest grudge purchases out there. So how do marketers communicate that their brand actually lets you feel 'ungrudged'? By adding some out-of-the-box feel-good humour, says Dean Oelschig, Director of Halo...
It’s not a new gag and the execution is not going to win any Oscars, but the punchline is homegrown… and will resonate with many people (other than the “woke”, that is).
We see a white man in traditional garb, apparently going through the traditional ceremonies to be admitted to the community. Then he strides off back to the city, clutching his briefcase.
Dressed in his colour wraparound cloth, he then presents himself at what looks like a company meeting. Everybody is baffled, because they are dressed in business attire.
When our cultural appropriation man is asked what is going on, he says: “But you told me if I wanted to do business with you, I would have to become a Venda.” He is shown the sign on the wall, which says “Vendor applications”.
This time 100 years ago, the world was on the brink of The Roaring Twenties. It was a time of dramatic social and political change, of unprecedented personal freedom of choice, of unfettered consumerism. So as we enter 2020, not much has changed, then...
There must have been a few heart-in-the-mouth moments for Toyota when they watched one of their drivers in the Dakar Rally, former Formula One ace Fernando Alonso, grab spectacular “air” as he rocketed over a sand dune and then rolled his racing Hilux multiple times.
Alonso lost about 15 hours because of the incident and was, effectively put out of the running for podium honours, but he and his co-driver drove the Hilux away from the crash – without the windscreen, which was destroyed in the rollover.
Toyota formally announced earlier today that it is continuing its "exceptionally good, regularly measured" relationship with "the best of the best", FCB Africa. Brett Morris, FCB Africa Group CEO and group CCO shares their perspective of the love story that's endured over five decades and counting...
What could have been a huge negative for Toyota was anything but. This is because everybody who watched it would have come away with one impression: The Hilux is “tougherer” (to use the words of Toyota’s local ad agency FCB Joburg) than many others.
Years of sponsoring Hiluxes in the Dakar, along with campaigns by FCB, which emphasise the “take anything on” qualities of the Hilux, are paying huge dividends in our local market, where the bakkie is the biggest-selling vehicle in our market.
Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town.
