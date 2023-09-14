Industries

Africa


Empowering entrepreneurs: Why aligning HR strategies with core values is essential

14 Sep 2023
By: Connie Matlejoane
Entrepreneurship is a journey laden with challenges and triumphs. To navigate this path successfully, it's crucial for entrepreneurs to harness the power of human resources (HR) and align their strategies with their core values.
Connie Matlejoane | image supplied
Connie Matlejoane | image supplied

Starting a new venture often means doing everything yourself, including HR. As your business expands, the workload can become overwhelming, affecting customer service and efficiency.

Aligning HR with your values is the key to long-lasting success. It empowers both your business and your team.

Here are five pivotal tips:

1. Establish HR processes from Inception: Don't wait—set up essential HR processes from day one. This includes creating templates for payroll, staff handbooks, social media policies, employment contracts, leave forms, and induction materials. Preparedness conveys organisational excellence and expedites the hiring process.

2. Define roles with precision: Avoid overloading employees with multiple tasks. Instead, clearly define key performance areas for each team member. This clarity fosters precise expectations and simplifies performance evaluations.

3. Prioritise comprehensive induction: Invest in one-day induction sessions for new team members. Cover core values, brand promises, key clients, major suppliers, policies, procedures, and long-term strategies. This approach eases new hires into the team and nurtures a sense of belonging.

4. Competitive and timely remuneration: Conduct market research to determine competitive salaries for each position. Ensuring fair compensation and prompt payments reduces staff anxiety and boosts morale.

5. Information is power: Regularly share important information with your team.

About Connie Matlejoane

Entrepreneur and founder of CRM Enterprise.

