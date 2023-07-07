6 'Dos & Don'ts' during a job interview

A job interview is a crucial step in the hiring process that can determine your career path. It's your chance to showcase your skills, experience and suitability for the role. However, to make a lasting impression on your potential employer, it's essential to be mindful of your actions and words during the interview.

In this blog, we'll discuss six important dos and don'ts to help you excel in your next job interview.

1. DO research the company and the role

Before the interview, dedicate time to thoroughly research the company and the role you're applying for. Familiarise yourself with the organisation's values, mission, recent achievements, and any notable projects. This knowledge will enable you to tailor your answers and show genuine interest in the company, impressing the interviewer with your preparation.

2. DO dress professionally

First impressions matter, and your attire plays a significant role in how you are perceived. Dress professionally, adhering to the company's dress code or opting for formal attire if in doubt. Ensure your clothing is clean, ironed, and appropriate for the position you are seeking. A well-presented appearance demonstrates your professionalism and respect for the opportunity.

3. DO practice and prepare

Practice common interview questions and consider how you can highlight your skills and experiences effectively. Prepare concise and compelling answers that showcase your qualifications and accomplishments. Practice your responses with a friend or family member to gain confidence and refine your delivery. Additionally, prepare thoughtful questions to ask the interviewer, demonstrating your interest in the role and company.

4. DON’T arrive late

Punctuality is crucial for a successful interview. Arriving late sends a negative message about your reliability and organisational skills. Plan your journey in advance, allowing extra time for unforeseen circumstances. If an unexpected delay occurs, notify the interviewer promptly with a sincere apology and an estimated arrival time.

5. DON’T ramble or be overly talkative

While it's important to provide detailed answers, avoid rambling or speaking excessively. Maintain a balance between offering relevant information and being concise. Practice delivering your responses with clarity, focusing on key points that highlight your qualifications. Remember, a well-structured and succinct answer leaves a stronger impact.

6. DON’T be negative or critical

Avoid speaking negatively about previous employers, colleagues, or experiences during the interview. Displaying a negative attitude can raise concerns about your ability to work well with others or adapt to new environments. Instead, frame your answers in a positive light, emphasising what you learned from challenges or how you contributed to positive outcomes.

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, but with adequate preparation and attention to these dos and don'ts, you can significantly increase your chances of success. Researching the company, dressing professionally, and practicing your responses will help you appear confident and well-prepared.

On the other hand, avoiding tardiness, rambling, and negativity will demonstrate your professionalism and positive attitude. By mastering these dos and don'ts, you'll be on your way to acing your next job interview and securing your dream job. Good luck!

