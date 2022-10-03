Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Domains.co.zaAPO GroupBoomtownOFM RadioBateleur Brand PlanningThe Media KrateAfricaScope/GeoscopeTalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • Creative Designer Johannesburg
  • Production Assistant Port Elizebeth
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Short Form Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Personal Assistant/Project Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Content Developer/Copywriter Somerset West
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Boomtown looking for optimistic graduates

    3 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Boomtown
    Independent strategic brand agency, Boomtown, has reached a significant milestone for its Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme by marking its 10-year anniversary since the inception of the career-changing programme.
    Boomtown looking for optimistic graduates

    Striving for the fine balance between empowering the youth and producing quality advertising creative to progress into the future, the graduate programme, Bayeza, meaning 'they are coming' in isiXhosa, aims to better the next generation of optimist creatives and marketers who have a passion for the advertising industry and believe in being better, always.

    “Our agency is a national contender in the digital, marketing and advertising world. We like to think the agency is an inspiring environment for all who enter its doors and are excited to once again welcome all graduates to see what we see and take the opportunity to be a part of an innovative team that creates ground-breaking, rich, and meaningful work,” said Boomtown CEO Glen Meier.

    The internship welcomes all graduates from across South Africa to experience agency life and the infectious Boomtown spirit of believing in better, for graduates and their clients. For the 2023 intake, the agency is looking for graduates to join either the Gqeberha (previously known as Port Elizabeth) or Johannesburg offices in their various departments, including but not limited to account management, brand strategy, digital and social media, conceptual copywriting, conceptual art direction, animation, and graphic design.

    According to Meier, the agency will be there for the 2023 interns every step of the way, helping them to learn through on-the-ground experience, and helping them gain valuable knowledge and insights into what it is like to be part of the advertising industry. Interacting with our talented mentors and receiving guidance from managers as they grow and develop their advertising skills.

    The application process consists of three steps:

    1. Submission of a CV and indication of which position is desirable.
    2. Receiving a brief and subsequent submission of the response to that brief.
    3. An interview, during which the submitted brief will be assessed.

    The closing date is 30 November 2022. Successful applicants will need to be in Gqeberha or Johannesburg, ready to start work on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

    For further information visit www.boomtown.agency/bayeza-internship-programme/.

    NextOptions
    Boomtown
    We are an independent strategic brand agency that specialises in creative brand design, integrated communications, and digital marketing. We believe that everyone can look, but not everyone can see. It's why we use on-the-ground market immersion and create culturally relevant, creative solutions to connect brands with hearts.
    Read more: Boomtown, Glen Meier, Bayeza

    Related

    Image supplied: The Unownable Series is meant to raise awareness and funds against human trafficking
    Boomtown launches NFT campaign against human trafficking17 Jun 2022
    #YouthMonth: Changing your perspective - from electrician to copywriter
    #YouthMonth: Changing your perspective - from electrician to copywriter9 Jun 2022
    It's time to discard the advertising formula aimed at Black South Africans
    It's time to discard the advertising formula aimed at Black South Africans12 May 2022
    Lessons from Boomtown's Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme
    BoomtownLessons from Boomtown's Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme18 Mar 2022
    Boomtown assists First Choice Custard beat sales target
    BoomtownBoomtown assists First Choice Custard beat sales target15 Mar 2022
    Howard Audio and Boomtown share their South Africanness in the Creative Circle
    Howard AudioHoward Audio and Boomtown share their South Africanness in the Creative Circle23 Feb 2022
    Boomtown creative director, Thule Ngcese, ranked as the Number 1 art director on the 2021 Loeries Official Rankings lists,
    EXCLUSIVE: Thule Ngcese, Loeries No 1 art director, wants to inspire others like him21 Feb 2022
    Boomtown's interns design new CI for Ubomi
    BoomtownBoomtown's interns design new CI for Ubomi17 Feb 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz