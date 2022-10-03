Boomtown looking for optimistic graduates

Independent strategic brand agency, Boomtown, has reached a significant milestone for its Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme by marking its 10-year anniversary since the inception of the career-changing programme.

Striving for the fine balance between empowering the youth and producing quality advertising creative to progress into the future, the graduate programme, Bayeza, meaning 'they are coming' in isiXhosa, aims to better the next generation of optimist creatives and marketers who have a passion for the advertising industry and believe in being better, always.

“Our agency is a national contender in the digital, marketing and advertising world. We like to think the agency is an inspiring environment for all who enter its doors and are excited to once again welcome all graduates to see what we see and take the opportunity to be a part of an innovative team that creates ground-breaking, rich, and meaningful work,” said Boomtown CEO Glen Meier.

The internship welcomes all graduates from across South Africa to experience agency life and the infectious Boomtown spirit of believing in better, for graduates and their clients. For the 2023 intake, the agency is looking for graduates to join either the Gqeberha (previously known as Port Elizabeth) or Johannesburg offices in their various departments, including but not limited to account management, brand strategy, digital and social media, conceptual copywriting, conceptual art direction, animation, and graphic design.

According to Meier, the agency will be there for the 2023 interns every step of the way, helping them to learn through on-the-ground experience, and helping them gain valuable knowledge and insights into what it is like to be part of the advertising industry. Interacting with our talented mentors and receiving guidance from managers as they grow and develop their advertising skills.

The application process consists of three steps:

Submission of a CV and indication of which position is desirable.

Receiving a brief and subsequent submission of the response to that brief.

An interview, during which the submitted brief will be assessed.



The closing date is 30 November 2022. Successful applicants will need to be in Gqeberha or Johannesburg, ready to start work on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

For further information visit www.boomtown.agency/bayeza-internship-programme/.



