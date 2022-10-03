Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioBateleur Brand PlanningThe Media KrateAfricaScope/GeoscopeTalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMMultiChoice Connected VideoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Activation Account and Project Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing and Events Manager Cape Town
  • Conference Producer/Project Manager Sandton
  • Exhibition/Conference and Events Operations Manager - French Speaking Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Durban
  • Senior Designer Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Summer Special at Gallagher

    3 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Gallagher Convention Centre
    With the end of the year fast approaching, Gallagher Convention Centre realises the need for a conference package catering to organisations looking to end the year on the right note with a conference, while others aim to set the tone for lucrative and prosperous 2023 by starting the year with a conference.
    Summer Special at Gallagher
    Summer Special at Gallagher
    Summer Special at Gallagher
    Summer Special at Gallagher

    Gallagher Convention Centre has created an unbeatable Summer Special package at R515 per person, excluding vat. This special is ideal to use towards a year-end or kickstart conference.

    Summer Special at Gallagher
    click to enlarge

    The Summer package is available for a very limited time, from November 2022 to the end of January 2023. This exclusive offer includes the conference and lunch venues, secure parking, a lectern, flipchart, and pens. Also included in the package is notepads with pens, mints, and water. Your delegates will be treated to tea, coffee, and a refreshment on arrival in the morning, and tea, coffee, juice and refreshment at mid-morning. For lunch, they will enjoy a delicious two-course lunch. The lunch can be set up as a sit-down lunch or a finger-fork lunch, depending on the style and theme of the event.

    You can have peace of mind at Gallagher Convention Centre, where special dietary requirements are concerned. Gallagher offers Halaal catering, certified by NIHT, at no surcharge. This is a significant relief for organisers on a stringent budget.

    Gallagher offers a variety of carefully planned and designed menus and refreshment options. But, true to the venue’s 'your event, your way' approach, the team is always excited to offer custom options designed for clients’ specific requirements.

    Experience even greater reassurance when booking at Gallagher, despite the current infrastructure challenges. The venue offers a complete generator backup solution on site as well as a million-litre backup water tank on the property.

    Finding parking at Gallagher is no problem as the venue offers more than five thousand parking bays to cater to the twenty-seven venues making up the Gallagher Convention Centre property.

    Gallagher Convention Centre is conveniently located for guests travelling from Johannesburg and Pretoria, making it the ideal venue to host your conference. Select Gallagher Convention Centre and make use of this limited offer.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Glamorous special package at Gallagher
    Gallagher Convention CentreGlamorous special package at Gallagher31 Aug 2022
    Supplied. Saitex
    Saitex focuses on township economy21 Apr 2022
    Mega co-located trade show set for Joburg in November
    Mega co-located trade show set for Joburg in November10 Feb 2021
    Siyanda Mbele's presentation.
    Meet the winners of the 2019 Clout Designers' Industry Days Fired Up By Nando's3 Sep 2019
    IoT Forum Africa 2017 set for Johannesburg
    IoT Forum Africa 2017 set for Johannesburg22 Dec 2016
    Ksenia Sukhinova, Miss World 2008/2009.
    World-class city for Miss World again5 Nov 2009

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz