Summer Special at Gallagher

With the end of the year fast approaching, Gallagher Convention Centre realises the need for a conference package catering to organisations looking to end the year on the right note with a conference, while others aim to set the tone for lucrative and prosperous 2023 by starting the year with a conference.

Gallagher Convention Centre has created an unbeatable Summer Special package at R515 per person, excluding vat. This special is ideal to use towards a year-end or kickstart conference.

The Summer package is available for a very limited time, from November 2022 to the end of January 2023. This exclusive offer includes the conference and lunch venues, secure parking, a lectern, flipchart, and pens. Also included in the package is notepads with pens, mints, and water. Your delegates will be treated to tea, coffee, and a refreshment on arrival in the morning, and tea, coffee, juice and refreshment at mid-morning. For lunch, they will enjoy a delicious two-course lunch. The lunch can be set up as a sit-down lunch or a finger-fork lunch, depending on the style and theme of the event.

You can have peace of mind at Gallagher Convention Centre, where special dietary requirements are concerned. Gallagher offers Halaal catering, certified by NIHT, at no surcharge. This is a significant relief for organisers on a stringent budget.

Gallagher offers a variety of carefully planned and designed menus and refreshment options. But, true to the venue’s 'your event, your way' approach, the team is always excited to offer custom options designed for clients’ specific requirements.

Experience even greater reassurance when booking at Gallagher, despite the current infrastructure challenges. The venue offers a complete generator backup solution on site as well as a million-litre backup water tank on the property.

Finding parking at Gallagher is no problem as the venue offers more than five thousand parking bays to cater to the twenty-seven venues making up the Gallagher Convention Centre property.

Gallagher Convention Centre is conveniently located for guests travelling from Johannesburg and Pretoria, making it the ideal venue to host your conference. Select Gallagher Convention Centre and make use of this limited offer.



