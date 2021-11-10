Industries

    Teljoy refreshes brand for a new era of customer satisfaction

    10 Nov 2021
    For years, Teljoy was the South African brand associated with first bringing television to South Africa in the 70s. It's a brand that has stood the test of time and today is reportedly the country's foremost rent-to-own provider, offering clients furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and, of course, televisions.
    Teljoy refreshes brand for a new era of customer satisfaction

    But it was time to modernise the look and feel of the brand, in line with its expanded offering and their revised positioning that seeks to more actively target a younger, more urban audience. “The rebrand aligns to Teljoy’s broader business strategy to engage the needs and aspirations of a younger generation of South Africans,” says Jonathan Hurvitz, Teljoy CEO.

    To this end, Teljoy engaged strategic design, brand, and concept agency Xfacta to lead the brand refresh, tasking the group to bring a more contemporary look and feel to the brand. “Right from the get-go, Xfacta understood our vision for a brand refresh and set about executing it in an exciting way, while subtly paying homage to the Teljoy brand’s half-century heritage,” Hurvitz explains.

    Bringing customers closer


    The main objective was to create a look and feel that would bring consumers closer to the values and objectives of the brand, showcasing Teljoy as a company that offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the outright purchase of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances and furniture,

    “Rent to own is a lifestyle choice, it’s not a ‘last resort’ option. Consumers are increasingly waking up to the value of rent to own as a savvier way to acquire the things they need. Our new look and feel align to that sense of empowerment,” Hurvitz says.

    The new Teljoy brand is approachable and friendly. The use of bright and playful colours is a significant departure from the safe red and blue that the brand was associated with for decades, and works to inject a freshness into the offering. “Colour was an important consideration as it is one of the most pervasive ways a brand is experienced. The palette we chose for Teljoy reflects their new energy and enthusiasm,” says Shaun Botes, executive creative director at Xfacta.
    Teljoy refreshes brand for a new era of customer satisfaction

    Xfacta also developed a series of emoji-inspired iconography to be integrated across brand collateral, another acknowledgement of Teljoy's efforts to broaden their appeal to a younger market. A new library of imagery similarly reflects a sense of playfulness, optimism and, ultimately, choice. “We’ve also gone to great lengths to ensure our imagery is reflective of the entire spectrum of our market. While we have a renewed focus on a younger demographic, this certainly doesn’t mean our older, long-standing clients will be overlooked in any way. Rent to own is a choice that makes sense at any life stage,” Hurvitz says.

    Nick Schilperoort, Xfacta CEO adds that it was a great honour to be trusted with the refresh of a brand of Teljoy’s stature: “Beyond the legacy aspect, it’s been exciting to work on this project and to reimagine how best to take Teljoy into a very bright future.”

    The rebrand has been very positively received by all stakeholders and has injected the business with a new energy for embracing the opportunities and challenges of a new era.

    “Teljoy is a fun, flexible lifestyle brand that understands the needs and aspirations of a consumer base that increasingly values access over ownership, and we wanted to ensure that our look and feel reflects this positioning, which we believe it now does,” Hurvitz concludes.
    Read more: rebranding, Teljoy, Jonathan Hurvitz

