Public to name new SA airline

A brand new South African airline, which will be launching domestic flights later this year, has invited all South Africans to suggest a name for the new carrier. The successful creator will win a year's free travel pass on the airline.
The airline which has drawn inspiration from Uber’s high tech, customer-obsessed approach to mobility, is a partnership between Kulula founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft.
“The pandemic has created a unique opportunity to start an airline that is not only dramatically more efficient but also inventive and creative by tapping into the unique talent that our country offers” commented Novick.
“Master KG’s Jerusalema
is a reminder of just how creative, energetic and inspiring South Africans can be,” he added. "The airline’s first flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town, the 12th busiest route in the world, is planned for December 2020.
'Jerusalema' by South African DJ and record producer, Master KG, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, has taken the world by storm as people around the world have now even created a dance challenge with the song...
Meltwater 14 Sep 2020
The founding team combines industry experience with fresh thinkers from the technology and hospitality sectors. “Similar to the way Uber has transformed the point-to-point mobility, there is a huge opportunity for the airline industry to rethink its relationship with passengers and be more ‘customer obsessed’. This can be achieved by bringing together industry experts, technology and a fresh perspective and strategic approaches from other sectors.” says Jonathan Ayache, ex-Uber Africa exec who is also involved in the project.
Black&White, part of the award-winning M&C Saatchi Group, will be doing the positioning, design and branding for the new airline. Without being too prescriptive the new team are looking for a name that is unique, aspirational, and cool. Ideally, it should be easy to say and memorable.
Entries can be posted on the website brandnewairline.co.za
and the winner will be announced within the next two weeks.