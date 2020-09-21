All the winners of the 2020 Jozi Film Fest

The Jozi Film Festival announced the winners of the 2020 festival as it came to a close.
We are thrilled at how our first virtual film festival was received. We plan to keep this virtual offering going forward. We also thank those who supported the screenings at The Bioscope. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who supported our festival,” said the festival organisers in a statement.
