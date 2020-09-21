Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Film News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

All the winners of the 2020 Jozi Film Fest

21 Sep 2020
The Jozi Film Festival announced the winners of the 2020 festival as it came to a close.
We are thrilled at how our first virtual film festival was received. We plan to keep this virtual offering going forward. We also thank those who supported the screenings at The Bioscope. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who supported our festival,” said the festival organisers in a statement. 

Jozi Film Fest goes virtual with limited screenings at The Bioscope Independent Cinema

The Jozi Film Festival will be held virtually, with limited physical screenings at The Bioscope Independent Cinema, from 17 to 20 September 2020...

1 Sep 2020


Winners 


South African Feature-length Documentary

Winner: Okavango - Derek Joubert, Beverly Joubert 
Honourable mention: A New Country - Sifiso Khanyile 



South African Short Documentary

Winner: “Beyond the Fence” - Tessa Barlin 
Honourable mention: “The Best and Worst of Us” - Jasyn Howes 

South African Short Fiction

Winner: “Opus” - Kgosana Monchusi 
Honourable mention: “Ruby and Roach” - Erentia Bedeker; “uXolile” - Portia Hlubi 

South African Student Film

Winner: You, Me and Everything In Between - Esther Jo Mbulawa

Best Young Director:

Winner: Esther Jo Mbulawa

Best Director:

Winner: Sifiso Khanyile

International Feature-length Documentary

Winner: The Remandee (Denmark) - Alexander Lind, Jakob Jakobson



International Short Documentary

Winner: “Deleted” (UK) - Stephan Pierre Mitchell

International Short Fiction

Winner: “Windowless” (Switzerland) - Samuel Flückiger
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

News


Show more

Let's do Biz