Tétris SA acquires M+F Business Furniture, creates new division

JLL-owned Tétris South Africa has announced the acquisition of local and international office furniture supplier M+F Business Furniture, heralding a new specialist division for the company called Tétris Furniture Solutions.
Emma Luyt, co-CEO of JLL Sub-Sahara Africa and MD of Tétris Design & Build, and Steven Fish, director of Tétris Furniture Solutions
Says Emma Luyt, co-CEO of JLL Sub-Sahara Africa and MD of Tétris Design & Build, “The value in the market of being able to get well priced, ‘stand out’ feature pieces, as well as products for full fit-outs from a wide range of international brands of furniture is incredible. The global purchasing power of Tétris internationally, with 33 offices in 18 countries, combined with our commitment and ongoing support of local suppliers and craftsmen through proudly South African teams will deliver opportunity to clients and designers throughout South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.”
She adds that Tétris South Africa has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with M+F Business Furniture, a 23-year-old family business started by Victor and Frances Fish in 1998 and now run by Steven Fish. The full team moved into the Tétris SA offices on 1 June 2021, with Steven serving as the director of the new entity.
