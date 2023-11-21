Atlantis Foods, On The Green Side partner in plant-based food innovation

Atlantis Foods has announced a collaboration with On The Green Side, a plant-based food company, which will commence on 1 December 2023.

Image supplied

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise the marketing, sales, distribution, and development of an exciting new range of products.

Atlantis Foods stands as a trusted supplier of an extensive seafood selection to wholesalers, distinguished food service clients, and key players in the retail sector.

Neil Pascall, managing director of Atlantis Foods, expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative venture, stating, "We are very excited about this innovative partnership that will usher in a new era for Atlantis Foods, symbolising a significant step forward into a more sustainable future. With our well-established footprint and large team, we are able to introduce the brand to locations previously out of their reach."

Founded in 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa, On The Green Side is at the forefront of plant-based food technology, utilising High Moisture Extrusion techniques.

In 2020, they introduced products to the local market, driven by a steadfast commitment to sustainability and an unwavering passion for delectable cuisine.

Their plant-based protein remarkably replicates the taste and texture of real chicken, a recognition echoed by major retailers. On The Green Side's mission is to spearhead the plant-based food revolution, seamlessly merging innovation with taste for a positive environmental impact, both presently and in the future.

John Uys, general manager of On The Green Side, emphasised their vision, stating, "Our vision has always been to focus on a sustainable supply of affordable protein that is accessible to consumers worldwide. For us, the choice has never been between plant-based meat replacements and animal protein. We believe there is room for both, and we feel that by combining our cutting-edge technology with the production, sales, marketing, and distribution resources of a reputable company like Atlantis Foods, we will be in a better position to execute our goal. We are really thrilled about this cooperation and believe it is a move in the right direction where we can contribute to more sustainable global protein supply chains."

As part of this collaboration, Atlantis Foods will undertake the manufacturing and processing of On The Green Side's crumbed products in their partner factories located in Atlantis. This initiative will not only bolster the Atlantis community but will also serve as a pioneering model of a broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) transaction.

The factory operations are wholly owned by Workers' Trusts, ensuring benefits are channelled directly to the beneficiaries, who are previously disadvantaged individuals from the Atlantis area.

The partnership will culminate in the launch of a new range of plant-based crumbed products, slated for early 2024.