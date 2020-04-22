L'Oréal begins production of hand sanitiser at Gauteng factory

L'Oréal South Africa has started producing hand sanitisers under its beauty brand Garnier at the group's local factory in Midrand, Gauteng.

Credit: Milton Media / L’Oréal South Africa

Twenty thousand hand sanitisers from the initial production will be donated to the South African Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to assist:• Healthcare facilities with safeguarding healthcare and essential workers who are working on the front line.• Vulnerable communities because community transmission is a high concern in densely populated areas where people are more susceptible. Hygiene measures such as frequent hand cleansing is an important factor in fighting the virus.• Retailer support Garnier will distribute an additional ten thousand hand sanitisers to local retailers’ employees free of charge.Garnier hand sanitisers are also available for consumers to purchase at Clicks, Dischem, Takealot, Checkers, Makro and Pick n Pay.“In this unprecedented crisis that is impacting so many people, especially in vulnerable communities, it is our responsibility to contribute to the collective effort. Through these actions, we express our recognition, our support and our solidarity towards those who are demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness in their efforts to combat the Covid-19," says Gilles Antoine, L’Oréal South Africa country manager.Globally, Garnier has contributed €1m to support the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in addition to solidarity initiatives implemented by L’Oréal subsidiaries across the world.