From mobile first to mobile forced - What SA marketers need to know

South Africans became 'mobile forced' during lockdown. As marketers, when planning our mobile marketing campaigns, we need to learn how to overcome the challenges, leverage the trends and take advantage of the opportunities arising from this 'mobile forced' environment, by enabling the right mobile technology available to us. Let's unpack what the stats are telling us and showcase local solutions that became award-winning campaigns.