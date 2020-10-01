Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Skin Renewal's Umhlanga branch is relocating to exciting new premises in The Umhlanga Arch

1 Oct 2020
By: Maureen Allem, Issued by: Renewal Institute
Moving day is almost upon us! Skin Renewal's Umhlanga branch is finally relocating to exciting new premises in The Umhlanga Arch, Durban's "premier destination for living your best life".
Our big relocation is long overdue as we were originally scheduled to open in April 2020. Sadly, due to the implications of the global pandemic, construction was halted on-site and as a result delayed the opening. We are now ready to move into our new location and enjoy the beautiful new surroundings. We will be ready to welcome patients on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

"I am excited to assist our existing and new patients in the beautiful new setting at the Arch. I love the transformation process that I share with our patients, and look forward to now also share the breathtaking views, the fresh sea air and our gorgeous new branch with everyone," says Dr Merle Williams. She is one of three highly skilled doctors you'll find at Skin Renewal in Umhlanga.

New and improved

The new branch is located on the retail level of the arch, making it easily accessible for all. We're retaining the same number of treatment rooms (two doctors rooms, a nurses room and two x therapist rooms); however, they're all a lot more spacious and luxurious.

Our new and improved premises will also feature the chic décor and soothing ambient lighting synonymous with all our Skin Renewal branches. You can also expect to be welcomed by the relaxing tinkle of a water feature in the reception area.

You'll also be glad to know our stringent Covid hygiene protocol is still very much in place to protect our patients and staff alike. These include taking your temperature at the door and requesting that you use the hand sanitiser and disposable shoe covers provided at the door. You'll also be required to wear a mask and, should you arrive without one, will be given one of our own comfortable cloth face coverings.

Get in it to win it!

To celebrate the relaunch of the new clinic, Skin Renewal Umhlanga will be holding an exciting raffle with entries opening on 1 October 2020. A host of magnificent prizes are up for grabs! These include crave-able items from the retailers in the Arch, as well as, spoils from Skin Renewal too. The latter includes our bestselling HydraTouch Facial – a 5-in-1 pampering treatment suitable for any skin type. It does a brilliant job of clearing away dull, dry, winter skin to reveal a beautifully hydrated, plumper, more radiant-looking complexion. Just in time for the social season! Best of all, the proceeds from the raffle go to the Seedfund Foundation, our CSI partners in KwaZulu-Natal. To learn more about the Seed Foundation, visit www.seedfoundationsa.co.za. They're a registered NPO dedicated to providing social development services to at-risk communities in a bid to tackle issues like substance abuse, gangsterism, illiteracy and GBV.

See you soon?

If you live in Umhlanga and would like to discover the confidence that comes with looking like the very best version of you, visit www.skinrenewal.co.za or make an appointment to chat with any of the doctors at our Umhlanga branch. Also, don't forget to enter our competition as you might be one of our lucky winners!

About the author

Dr Maureen Allem is the founder and Medical Director of The Renewal Institute. She is a general practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic procedures as well as integrative and anti-ageing medicine. She frequently attends global anti-ageing congresses and laser forums to keep abreast of innovations. She is one of the founding committee members of the Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Medicine Society in South Africa (AAMSSA).
Renewal InstituteRenewal Institute Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
