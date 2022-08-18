Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


SA suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken

18 Aug 2022
By: Sao Paulo newsroom
South Africa has suspended anti-dumping duties on Brazilian exporters of frozen chicken meat, Brazil's economy ministry said on Wednesday, welcoming the decision as a way to boost its competitiveness in the South African market.
Source: jlastras via via
Source: jlastras via via Wikimedia Commons

South Africa had been applying anti-dumping tariffs on Brazilian exporting companies since December 2021, ranging from 6% to 265.1%, in addition to an import tax, in response to overseas groups allegedly exporting meat below prices in its home market.

The suspension for up to 12 months was taken after several months of negotiations between the Brazilian government and South Africa, the ministry said in a statement.

In 2021, Brazilian exports to South Africa exceeded $1bn, of which about 17% corresponded to exports of frozen chicken cuts, the ministry said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sao Paulo newsroom

Sao Paulo newsroom; editing by Chris Reese.
Read more: chicken farming, South Africa agriculture, South Africa poultry industry, agroprocessing

Related

A big concern for the livestock value chain as FMD outbreaks persist
A big concern for the livestock value chain as FMD outbreaks persist1 day ago
#StartupStory: Desert Green Africa, addressing food insecurity in the agri value chain
#StartupStory: Desert Green Africa, addressing food insecurity in the agri value chain1 day ago
Minister halts all cattle movement due to FMD outbreak
Minister halts all cattle movement due to FMD outbreak2 days ago
Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa
Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa3 days ago
Source: Supplied
SAB & FarmSol empower farmers with state-of-the-art mechanisation12 Aug 2022
SA negotiates settlement to clear citrus blocked in EU ports of entry
SA negotiates settlement to clear citrus blocked in EU ports of entry12 Aug 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz