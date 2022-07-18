Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Agro-processing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Power cuts damaging to SA's poultry industry

18 Jul 2022
The South African poultry industry has been hard hit by Eskom's recent power cuts in different parts of the country. The SA Poultry Association says many farmers have been forced to watch their birds die due to disruptions in heating systems because of power cuts, according to an eNCA news report.
Source: ©tawatchai prakobkit via
Source: ©tawatchai prakobkit via 123RF

The association added that when the farms lose power, the birds do not feed or drink.

Head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board, Izaak Breitenbach said that the impact on the poultry industry is diverse and affects operations along the value chain. Breitenbach added that the rolling blackouts and unexpected outages also create a “logistical nightmare" with abattoirs running on limited storage capacity.

In addition to Eskom’s schedule of rolling blackouts, which reached Stage 6 earlier this month, farmers in Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga have also been hit by severe and unscheduled power outages referred to as ‘load reduction’.

According to a Business Insider news report, Agri Limpopo surveyed farmers (beyond the poultry industry) in the province about the effects of load reduction on operations. It found that 146 farmers out of 154 that were quizzed were affected. About 116 farmers said they use a generator when load reduction is being implemented.

The survey found that the farmers' cumulative cost of running generators amounted to R304,855 per day, with each farm's bill reaching an average of R2,628. Chicken farms are also losing large quantities of chicken each hour spent without heating, Agri Limpopo said.

Deidre Carter, CEO of Agri Limpopo said that the industry cannot continue to absorb costs associated with poor and failing governance, adding that the continued sustainability, let alone growth and global competitiveness of the agricultural sector, is at stake.

Carter is calling upon government to intervene in this matter and to urgently develop a coherent plan to address the root causes of Eskom's unilaterally implemented load reduction strategy.

NextOptions
Read more: food security, Agribusiness, chicken farming, poultry industry, poultry farming, agriculture industry, South Africa poultry industry, agroprocessing



Related

Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back
Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back3 days ago
Vinpro welcomes decision to allow grape juice in manufacturing of cider
Vinpro welcomes decision to allow grape juice in manufacturing of cider15 Jul 2022
#StartupStory: Producing healthy food for both animals and people with Mangau Animal Feeds
#StartupStory: Producing healthy food for both animals and people with Mangau Animal Feeds14 Jul 2022
SA rooibos industry pays out R12.2m to Khoi and San communities
SA rooibos industry pays out R12.2m to Khoi and San communities14 Jul 2022
UP's Prof Michael Wingfield wins Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award
UP's Prof Michael Wingfield wins Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award13 Jul 2022
New investment programme launches for innovative foodtech startups
New investment programme launches for innovative foodtech startups12 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz