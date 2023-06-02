Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Dash Digital StudioeMediaV5 DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comHustle MediaEbony+IvoryVERVEKeys CommunicationsMeltwaterIMC ConferenceStoneBurnesseoeatbigfishEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


No Lay's No Game with Lucas Radebe

2 Jun 2023
In the count down to the UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 finals, Lay's South Africa brought South African Football legend, Lucas Radebe, to the doorsteps of the country's most dedicated football fans. As part of these surprise visits, he announced the No Lay's No Game platform.
Image supplied. The No Lay’s, No Game with local football legend Lucas Radebe
Image supplied. The No Lay’s, No Game with local football legend Lucas Radebe

The campaign features Radebe in the local adaptation of the international short film which has previously featured football stars, Lieke Martens and Thierry Henry.

In the film titled Lucas Visits Radebe surprises unsuspecting fans at their respective homes to see if they’re properly prepped for the game by asking “Where are the Lay’s?”.

If they show him that they have bags of the tasty chips, he stays to watch the match, but if they’re Lay's-less, he leaves in search of supporters who are game-day ready with the right snacks.

“We are thrilled that Lucas has partnered with us as we connect with our football fans in such a fun and unique way to launch the No Lay’s, No Game platform.

“Being able to bring a football legend like Lucas into the homes of local fans, to share the excitement and thrills of the UEFA Champions League confirms that no football match should be enjoyed without Lay’s,” says Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, senior marketing director at PepsiCo South Africa.

Source © Sports Industry Awards Sport in South Africa remains “serious business says the Nielsen Sports South Africa’s 2022 SA Sports Landscape report
The serious business of sport in South Africa

22 hours ago

An integral part of the football experience

Based on the premise that no football game is complete without a bag of Lay’s.

“For years our chips have been an integral part of the football experience, fueling the passion and intensity fans show for this beautiful game and its unique ability to bring people together in moments of camaraderie.

“No UCL viewing experience should be complete without a packet of Lay's, and if you find yourself somewhere with no Lay’s, it’s clearly not the right place to watch the game,” says Iorio-Ndlovu.

The power to unite people

Soccer legend Radebe knows how important the game is to die-hard South African fans.

“The intensity of matches is something that all football lovers share and get fired up about,” says Radebe.

"From youngsters embracing their passion to the power that the game has to unite people from all across the country, this global phenomenon stretches across the world forged on the passion for the game!”

“Blink and you’re likely to miss ‘the’ shot,” says Radebe.

“Everything you bring to the match whether in a stadium or at home with friends has an impact on how you experience it and that includes your choice of snack.

The 2022/23 UCL tournament is in full swing and I’m fully onboard with the idea of, No Lay's, No Game, adds Radebe.

Lucas is featured on the Lay’s UEFA Champions League limited edition bags, alongside international Lay’s ambassador and seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, Lionel Messi.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League tournaments fans should look out for more moments from the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform.

NextOptions
Read more: promotion, Lucas Radebe, Lay's, activation, creative campaign, Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, PepsiCo South Africa



Related

Image supplied. #StopHoldMusic, Naked’s new campaign imagines an alternative universe where hold music is the new rock and roll, and fans get excited about
#BehindtheCampaign: Naked's tongue in cheek #StopHoldMusic campaign where hold music is the new rock 'n roll2 days ago
Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife
Pioneer Foods to take full ownership of Futurelife2 days ago
PepsiCo South Africa names new CEO after Tertius Carstens retires
PepsiCo South Africa names new CEO after Tertius Carstens retires8 May 2023
Unleash the heat with the flamin' hot snack range that's winning the hearts of consumers!
MSports MarketingUnleash the heat with the flamin' hot snack range that's winning the hearts of consumers!28 Feb 2023
Lay's RePlay Programme benefits almost 4,000 youth in Tembisa so far
Lay's RePlay Programme benefits almost 4,000 youth in Tembisa so far2 Sep 2022
Source: The Street Store 2019 December, the 961st Street Store, held in Cape Town
The Street Store returns with support from Superbalist.com25 Jul 2022
PepsiCo appoints M&C Saatchi Abel as lead agency
M&C Saatchi AbelPepsiCo appoints M&C Saatchi Abel as lead agency9 Mar 2022
Source:
Celebrities and branding14 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz