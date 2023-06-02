No Lay's No Game with Lucas Radebe

In the count down to the UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 finals, Lay's South Africa brought South African Football legend, Lucas Radebe, to the doorsteps of the country's most dedicated football fans. As part of these surprise visits, he announced the No Lay's No Game platform.

Image supplied. The No Lay’s, No Game with local football legend Lucas Radebe

The campaign features Radebe in the local adaptation of the international short film which has previously featured football stars, Lieke Martens and Thierry Henry.

In the film titled Lucas Visits Radebe surprises unsuspecting fans at their respective homes to see if they’re properly prepped for the game by asking “Where are the Lay’s?”.

If they show him that they have bags of the tasty chips, he stays to watch the match, but if they’re Lay's-less, he leaves in search of supporters who are game-day ready with the right snacks.

“We are thrilled that Lucas has partnered with us as we connect with our football fans in such a fun and unique way to launch the No Lay’s, No Game platform.

“Being able to bring a football legend like Lucas into the homes of local fans, to share the excitement and thrills of the UEFA Champions League confirms that no football match should be enjoyed without Lay’s,” says Giulia Iorio-Ndlovu, senior marketing director at PepsiCo South Africa.

An integral part of the football experience

Based on the premise that no football game is complete without a bag of Lay’s.

“For years our chips have been an integral part of the football experience, fueling the passion and intensity fans show for this beautiful game and its unique ability to bring people together in moments of camaraderie.

“No UCL viewing experience should be complete without a packet of Lay's, and if you find yourself somewhere with no Lay’s, it’s clearly not the right place to watch the game,” says Iorio-Ndlovu.

The power to unite people

Soccer legend Radebe knows how important the game is to die-hard South African fans.

“The intensity of matches is something that all football lovers share and get fired up about,” says Radebe.

"From youngsters embracing their passion to the power that the game has to unite people from all across the country, this global phenomenon stretches across the world forged on the passion for the game!”

“Blink and you’re likely to miss ‘the’ shot,” says Radebe.

“Everything you bring to the match whether in a stadium or at home with friends has an impact on how you experience it and that includes your choice of snack.

The 2022/23 UCL tournament is in full swing and I’m fully onboard with the idea of, No Lay's, No Game, adds Radebe.

Lucas is featured on the Lay’s UEFA Champions League limited edition bags, alongside international Lay’s ambassador and seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, Lionel Messi.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 Men’s and Women’s UEFA Champions League tournaments fans should look out for more moments from the “No Lay’s, No Game” platform.