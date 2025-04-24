Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    Simba launches Wellington's Tomato Sauce flavoured chips

    Simba has launched its new tangy tomato sauce-flavoured chips, this time inspired by Wellington’s Full Flavour Tomato Sauce.
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    For years, Tomato Sauce flavour has been a firm favourite, sparking nostalgic memories of snack-time joy. Now, Simba is taking it to the next level, offering tomato sauce lovers a completely new experience.

    By teaming up with Wellington’s, a brand known for its rich, full-flavoured sauces that have become a staple in South African homes, Simba is giving tomato sauce lovers a taste to talk about.

    “Simba is known to bring Mzansi’s favourite flavours to life,” says Tongase Dhlakama, senior marketing manager, Potato Chips Category at PepsiCo South Africa.

    “Tomato sauce is just one of those must-haves at every meal, from braais to Sunday feasts. By introducing this new flavour, now with Wellington’s signature sauce, we’re not just answering the call of what our fans love but also giving them an even tastier and crunchier way to enjoy a timeless classic.”

    Simba Wellington's Tomato Sauce Flavoured Potato Chips are available in 36g (small) and 120g (large) bags and have already made its debut across all retailer shelves.

