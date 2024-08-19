Retail FMCG
FMCG News South Africa

    Simba’s KFC Original Recipe flavoured potato chips now available

    19 Aug 2024
    19 Aug 2024
    When Simba and KFC launched the Zinger Wings flavoured chips in 2022 Mzansi rejoiced at the chance to enjoy two of its favourites in one go: the Simba potato chip, seasoned with KFC's Zinger Wings spices.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Now, the iconic duo is back with their latest flavour creation: Simba’s KFC Original Recipe flavoured potato chips. This new offering brings the Finger Lickin’ Good taste of KFC’s best-kept secret recipe to Simba’s beloved potato chips.

    Simba has a rich and storied history of bringing memorable flavours to South Africans, translating Mzansi’s beloved flavour favourites to snacks that Roar with Flavour. From the well-known tang of Mrs H.S Ball’s Chutney to the savoury goodness of the classic Creamy Cheddar flavour, Simba’s legacy of tasty, irresistible snacks lives on.

    “With Simba being a homegrown South African favourite and KFC’s delicious Original Recipe Chicken earning a top spot in South African’s hearts over decades, bringing these two iconic brands together again just made sense,” says Vilosha Soni, chief marketing officer at Pepsico South Africa.

    “Capturing Mzansi’s unique tastes and the flavour sensations of KFC’s best-kept secret in a crunchy, satisfying Simba chip is a work of art, and the result is truly another revolutionary taste sensation from two of South Africa’s most iconic brands.”

    Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC South Africa, adds, “KFC and Simba’s collaboration is a match made in snack heaven, thanks to our shared love for bringing memorable and iconic tastes to South Africa. The result of our latest venture together is nothing short of a Finger Lickin’ flavour sensation, and we look forward to hearing what Mzansi thinks.”

    Simba's new KFC Original Recipe-flavoured potato chips are now available in stores nationwide.

