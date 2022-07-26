The One Club of Creativity Special Section

Allies in Recruiting joins The One Club

26 Jul 2022
The One Club for Creativity has expanded its diversity offering with the addition of Allies in Recruiting (AIR), the volunteer-based organisation dedicated to championing talent and educating the ad community to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable creative industry.
Established in June 2020, AIR is a collective of advertising, marketing, and tech recruiters who believe in the sharing of knowledge and expertise to create representation and belonging across the industry. These goals are achieved through continual DEI education of its members, companies, and clients through shared resources, tools, best practices, and support programs. The organisation also has an education focus, introducing the creative industry as a future career option.

Source: © One Club Young Guns 2019
2 SA creatives on One Club Young Guns 20 jury

6 Jul 2022

The move brings AIR under The One Club umbrella, providing the recruiting organisation with resources and infrastructure to broaden in scope and grow. The group will continue to be run by its current leadership and board advisers.

“AIR aligns perfectly with our longstanding emphasis on DEI, and provides an important new complimentary dimension of service and support we can offer to the industry,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “It made so much sense to bring them on board because they’re leading the way in DEI recruiting and share similar goals and principles.”

In a statement from partners and board advisers, AIR said, “To be able to scale and build the proper infrastructure, we feel The One Club is both in sync with our mission and core values and will provide the additional support we need to continue to thrive. This move also provides the ability to reach a much larger audience.”

19 Jul 2022

AIR's leadership includes current partners Solange Collins, partner, talent acquisition lead, Blue Sky Talent; Tyler DeBoard, global director, partnerships, WPP; Mabel Liang, senior talent acquisition partner, Nike and Alexa Zonsius, senior director, creative talent, Genuine Search Group.

The two organisations have a history of working together, most recently during Creative Week 2022 where AIR hosted the panel “From The Yard to The World: HBCU Grads in Advertising''. AIR will also host workshops at The One Club’s upcoming annual “Where Are All The Black People” (WAATBP) diversity conference and career fair, taking place 6-7 October 2022.

