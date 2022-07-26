The time is now! Nedbank IMC 2022 set to wow audiences on 29 July

If you haven't booked your virtual seat, now is the time. On Friday, 29 July 2022, an array of world-class local and global thought leaders will inform, entertain and inspire as they dig deep in the quest to find out just what it takes to ensure that we remain relevant in our fast-evolving markets.

Tshego Tshukutswane, senior director, Consulting by Kantar Ben Williams, global chief creative experience officer, TBWA Worldwide

This year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) has it all, from a dream team of African personalities, to eminent female leaders who continue to shape marketing’s landscape, and international trail-blazers in the fields of advertising and marketing. Think LinkedIn, TikTok, Tiger Brands, Kantar, TWBA Worldwide and more. These are just some of the companies that will be represented by this year’s compelling thought leaders.

This year’s conference theme of relevance in marketing is critical to marketers today. Marketers, not only in Africa but across the globe, are facing a seminal moment in our journey. It’s time to ask ourselves whether what worked before – from creative messaging and brand identity to measurement and ROI – still works today, as our audiences become more fluid and sophisticated. Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC says: “The range of thought leaders that we’ve secured for this year’s Nedbank IMC are by design: we believe that each of them can provide significant value towards the discussion of what being relevant today really means.”

Since its launch as the Nedbank IMC three years ago, the conference has become acknowledged as the leading platform for integrated marketing thought leadership. This year more than 1,700 delegates and counting from 15 countries, will be virtually convening from around the world at 8.30am (GMT+2) on Friday, 29 July 2022. Are you one of them?

Online registrations close on Thursday, 28 July 2022.

Virtual tickets are available at R1,999/USD125.

Group discounts are available.

Nedbank IMC 2022 bursaries are available at imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/

About the Nedbank IMC

In 2021 a total of 1,300 delegates from 14 countries around the world watched the virtual Nedbank IMC live. Since its launch in 2019 the conference has become known for its 'no sales pitch, one stream, one day only' format and a fascinating group of renowned and specialist speakers. Importantly, the conference is committed to presenting the business case for marketing, driven through the determination to secure marketing’s seat at the boardroom table.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with the Marketing Association of South Africa, with chartered marketers receiving continuous-professional-development points for attending. The conference is endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa.



