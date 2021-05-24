One Show Awards Special Section

South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021

24 May 2021
The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.

All finalists will be awarded a Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil or Merit at this year’s One Show, to be announced on 10 June 2021 during the online Creative Week 2021.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg leads the way with seven finalists, including two each with Produce Sound Johannesburg for “Marital Bliss” on behalf of City Lodge Hotel Group and “Carmageddon” for Datsun South Africa.

The agency also picked up finalists each for Datsun South Africa “Shhhhh” with Gentleman Films, Samantha Nell and Sting, all in Johannesburg; “Make Time” for 1000 Women Trust with Fort, PHD and Magna, all Johannesburg; and “But make it Mzansi” for Spotify with Fresh Helga Johannesburg.



Promise with Thinking Cap Productions and Informed Decisions, all in Johannesburg, has three One Show 2021 finalists, all for “Cold Tracker” on behalf of AB InBev.

Distell - Savanna Cider with Grey Advertising WPP Team Liquid and Produce Sound, all in Johannesburg, has two finalists, both for Distell / Savanna Cider “#DecoloniseAutocorrect”. Joe Public United with StudiJoe, both in Johannesburg, also has two, both for “No Longer Popping” on behalf of Chicken Licken.
Yes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect

The shortlist for the 2021 D&AD Awards were announced recently, and Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect made the list!...

Issued by Grey Africa 19 May 2021


With one finalist each are Duke Advertising Cape Town “The Movement Alphabet” for Motley Crew; FCB Joburg Johannesburg “Reverse Camera Radio Campaign” for Toyota Corolla; King James Group with The Workroom and Lucidstate, all in Cape Town, “Dreaming of One Day” for Wesgro; Massif “Weird” for Shelflife/Stussy/Nike; and The Odd Number Johannesburg “Kasi Sensei” for BBC Studios.

Globally, Droga5 New York leads the way with 44 finalist entries. Other leading finalist agencies are FCB Chicago with 35, DDB Chicago with 30, and AMVBBDO London and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles each with 29.

Woojer in Herzliya, Israel with Area 23 New York and Claire’s Place Foundation Redondo Beach, have The One Show 2021 entry with the most finalists selections: 27 for Woojer “Sick Beats”. FCB New York has 26 finalists for “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” for Michelob ULTRA with Microsoft and the NBA.

In the lead up to the awards ceremony during Creative Week, The One Club will announce all Best of Discipline winners for The One Show 2021 on 1 June 2021. Members of creative teams responsible for a select group of top winners will discuss the work with jury members in live streaming sessions on June 10.

The complete list of finalists for The One Show 2021 can be downloaded here.
