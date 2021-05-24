One Show Awards
More One Show Awards news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Matrix Group acquires SoulProvidersThe Matrix Communications Group (MCG) has acquired creative agency SoulProviders Collective (SPC).
SA's Six Dogs Distillery expands footprint to EuropeSix Dogs Distillery, located near Worcester in the Western Cape, is eyeing growth in Europe and will be setting up an office in the Netherlands to help accomplish this goal.
Why SA's largest grocery consumer market still isn't shopping onlineOnline shopping grew exponentially in 2020 - mainly as a result of social distancing. Data released by Mobicred that came from 2,000 online retailers using Mobicred payments indicated that online retailing grew by 40% in 2020. Semona Pillay
- Cava Sneakers launched during lockdown by husband and wife team
- AutoTrader CEO George Mienie commits to electric vehicles
- KFC launches new spot advertising spicy zinger nuggets
- Bags of Bites founders turn family recipes into flourishing business
- What the Employment Equity Act Amendments mean for employers
- Decorex Africa to present inaugural Cape Town Design Trail in June
- 2021 class of Design Indaba Emerging Creatives announced
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Sales Manager – Student Recruitment Knysna
- Social Media Account Manager Cape Town
- Social Media Account Manager Cape Town
- Activations Specialist Cape Town
- Editorial/Social Media Intern Cape Town
- Junior Scriptwriter/Copywriter Somerset East
- Client Services Account Director Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer/DTP Operator Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer/DTP Operator Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer/DTP Operator Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
All finalists will be awarded a Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil or Merit at this year’s One Show, to be announced on 10 June 2021 during the online Creative Week 2021.
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg leads the way with seven finalists, including two each with Produce Sound Johannesburg for “Marital Bliss” on behalf of City Lodge Hotel Group and “Carmageddon” for Datsun South Africa.
The agency also picked up finalists each for Datsun South Africa “Shhhhh” with Gentleman Films, Samantha Nell and Sting, all in Johannesburg; “Make Time” for 1000 Women Trust with Fort, PHD and Magna, all Johannesburg; and “But make it Mzansi” for Spotify with Fresh Helga Johannesburg.
Promise with Thinking Cap Productions and Informed Decisions, all in Johannesburg, has three One Show 2021 finalists, all for “Cold Tracker” on behalf of AB InBev.
Distell - Savanna Cider with Grey Advertising WPP Team Liquid and Produce Sound, all in Johannesburg, has two finalists, both for Distell / Savanna Cider “#DecoloniseAutocorrect”. Joe Public United with StudiJoe, both in Johannesburg, also has two, both for “No Longer Popping” on behalf of Chicken Licken.
Yes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect
The shortlist for the 2021 D&AD Awards were announced recently, and Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect made the list!...
Grey Africa 19 May 2021
With one finalist each are Duke Advertising Cape Town “The Movement Alphabet” for Motley Crew; FCB Joburg Johannesburg “Reverse Camera Radio Campaign” for Toyota Corolla; King James Group with The Workroom and Lucidstate, all in Cape Town, “Dreaming of One Day” for Wesgro; Massif “Weird” for Shelflife/Stussy/Nike; and The Odd Number Johannesburg “Kasi Sensei” for BBC Studios.
Globally, Droga5 New York leads the way with 44 finalist entries. Other leading finalist agencies are FCB Chicago with 35, DDB Chicago with 30, and AMVBBDO London and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles each with 29.
Woojer in Herzliya, Israel with Area 23 New York and Claire’s Place Foundation Redondo Beach, have The One Show 2021 entry with the most finalists selections: 27 for Woojer “Sick Beats”. FCB New York has 26 finalists for “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” for Michelob ULTRA with Microsoft and the NBA.
In the lead up to the awards ceremony during Creative Week, The One Club will announce all Best of Discipline winners for The One Show 2021 on 1 June 2021. Members of creative teams responsible for a select group of top winners will discuss the work with jury members in live streaming sessions on June 10.
The complete list of finalists for The One Show 2021 can be downloaded here.
Read more: advertising awards, Grey Advertising, the one show, The One Show 2021
Related
The Immortal Award 2021 calls for entries30 Mar 2021
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.