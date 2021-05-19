D&AD Awards
Yes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect
The shortlist for the 2021 D&AD Awards were announced recently, and Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect made the list!
That means Grey and WPP Team Liquid are in the running for a Pencil when the D&AD Awards makes the final announcements on 26 and 27 May, so hold thumbs!
Being a finalist at the D&AD Awards is an award in itself though and since this is probably the most difficult awards show to win in (much harder than Cannes), this is a real achievement.
Well done to everyone who helped make this work happen - and I know pretty much most of the agency has pitched in and helped get it across the line, so thank you all and well done.
Go and feel proud!
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
