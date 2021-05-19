D&AD Awards Special Section

Yes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect

19 May 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
The shortlist for the 2021 D&AD Awards were announced recently, and Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect made the list!

That means Grey and WPP Team Liquid are in the running for a Pencil when the D&AD Awards makes the final announcements on 26 and 27 May, so hold thumbs!

Being a finalist at the D&AD Awards is an award in itself though and since this is probably the most difficult awards show to win in (much harder than Cannes), this is a real achievement.

Grey and WPP Liquid win silver at global 2021 Clio Awards

Grey and WPP Liquid were awarded silver in the Digital/Mobile - Emerging Technologies category at the 2021 Clio Awards for Savanna's 'Decolonise Auto Correct' campaign...

Issued by Grey Africa 23 Apr 2021


Well done to everyone who helped make this work happen - and I know pretty much most of the agency has pitched in and helped get it across the line, so thank you all and well done.

Go and feel proud!

