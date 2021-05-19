Yes indeed folks, another accolade for Savanna's #DecoloniseAutocorrect

Grey and WPP Liquid win silver at global 2021 Clio Awards Grey and WPP Liquid were awarded silver in the Digital/Mobile - Emerging Technologies category at the 2021 Clio Awards for Savanna's 'Decolonise Auto Correct' campaign...

That means Grey and WPP Team Liquid are in the running for a Pencil when the D&AD Awards makes the final announcements on 26 and 27 May, so hold thumbs!Being a finalist at the D&AD Awards is an award in itself though and since this is probably the most difficult awards show to win in (much harder than Cannes), this is a real achievement.Well done to everyone who helped make this work happen - and I know pretty much most of the agency has pitched in and helped get it across the line, so thank you all andGo and feel proud!