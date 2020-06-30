One Show Awards
Three from Africa on Next Creative Leaders 2020 jury (One Club/3% Movement)
Three creatives from Africa are among the global jury of 88 creatives from 25 countries announced for Next Creative Leaders competition, run jointly by The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement. This year's jury includes Emuron Alemu, Group CD, Africa, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi; Suhana Gordhan, ECD, FCB Johannesburg; and Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy Johannesburg.
Emuron Alemu, Group CD, Africa, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi; Suhana Gordhan, ECD, FCB Johannesburg; and Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy Johannesburg.
Next Creative Leaders (NCL) is a portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates and gives a global platform to talented womxn and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and a unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.
To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter the competition. Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership and unique point of view must be submitted by the July 31, 2020 deadline.
NCL has expanded its diversity and inclusion remit
The complete list of 88 NCL 2020 judges from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mainland China, Costa Rica, Germany, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Kenya, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, UK and US can be viewed here.
For the first time in its five-year history, Next Creative Leaders has expanded its diversity and inclusion remit to accept entries from both womxn and non-binary creatives and added regional honours.
Also new for 2020 is the addition of NCL Regional Honors. Along with naming 10 global winners based upon the highest scores from judges, The One Club and The 3% Movement have expanded the program to recognize those in six regions -- North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, MENA, Africa and Europe -- whose work and creative vision the judges feel deserve Regional Honor accolades.
Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly-promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.
Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work, their background and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring and advocacy.
Winners will be selected by a jury of top creatives and diversity advocates, including past Next Creative Leaders winners, and announced at an upcoming joint The One Club for Creativity-The 3% Movement event to be held in the spring.
