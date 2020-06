Three from Africa on Next Creative Leaders 2020 jury (One Club/3% Movement)

Three creatives from Africa are among the global jury of 88 creatives from 25 countries announced for Next Creative Leaders competition, run jointly by The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement. This year's jury includes Emuron Alemu, Group CD, Africa, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi; Suhana Gordhan, ECD, FCB Johannesburg; and Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy Johannesburg.