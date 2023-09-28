South African Human Rights Commission addresses grant payment delays

The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) is set to meet with the Department of Social Development and Sassa to discuss the delay in paying beneficiaries earlier this month.

The meeting follows two weeks of strife for pensioners and people with disabilities who could not access their grant payments via their Sassa/Postbank cards.

Among the issues that are due to be discussed is the cause of the recent delay in the payment of grants to large number of pensioners and persons with disabilities, and the precise nature of the payment switch software.

Postbank's payment switch software facilitates Postbank's connection to the BankServ Africa platform for processing transactions via the Integrated Grant Payment System (IGPS).

Postbank has since appointed a new provider for the payment switch, although Electronic Connect still runs the core banking platform.

The South African Human Rights Commission meeting with Sassa today will highlight whether grant beneficiaries will be impacted yet again next month by the appointment of the new provider.