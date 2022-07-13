Industries

Entries open for third annual Women in STEAM Awards

13 Jul 2022
The Womandla Foundation's third annual Women in STEAM Awards is open for entries - applications close 15 July. The awards ceremony will take on a hybrid approach with a physical event hosted in Cape Town as well as online.
Source: Kirill Kedrinski ©
Source: Kirill Kedrinski © 123RF.com

The awards shines light on the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and advocacy in the STEM industries. The Womandla Foundation is honouring the most inspirational female role models in the industry, rising stars and those who also strive on making a positive difference in their communities.

As of 2021, the foundation added the arts industry to its categories to demonstrate and celebrate an exceptional use of creative arts and innovation in STEM.

Tech sector gender parity - more tough questions needed
Tech sector gender parity - more tough questions needed

By , Issued by LexisNexis 10 Mar 2022

“The critical relationship between the arts and traditional science which transforms STEM into STEAM cannot be overstated. There are no limits to what innovation in various areas can do and bring to the developing world. We are intentional about harnessing that,” says Sam Gqomo, director of the Womandla Foundation.

The winners will be announced on 27 August. To enter the Womandla Women in STEAM Awards, click here.

