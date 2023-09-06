World Poultry Foundation launches app to help optimise nutrition

The University of Georgia's Poultry Science Department, in collaboration with funding from the World Poultry Foundation, has introduced the FeedMixer app. This solution aims to tackle one of the most pressing challenges faced by chicken farmers across the globe: optimising chicken feed in the face of soaring commercial feed costs and limited access to specific grains.

Chicken feed is one of the rising costs of farming. Source: Arisa Chatasa/Unsplash

When feeding birds, it’s about nutrients, not just quantity of feed. With the right feed mix, they will be healthier and more productive. The FeedMixer app guides farmers on feed mixes for layers, broilers, and dual-purpose birds at various ages,” said Maureen Stickel, director of international program development at the World Poultry Foundation in a media statement.

“We specifically worked to include a large library of feed ingredients, with their nutritional values, to guide farmers.”

Users simply click on the type of chickens they are feeding, and select the ingredients they have available to them, in the proportions they intend to blend. The app will indicate whether their chosen mix delivers adequate energy, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals to nourish the birds without wastage. Users can also input the cost of the ingredients they use, to calculate whether their feed mix is cost effective.

“The FeedMixer app is designed for ease of use by people with a basic poultry background – including backyard and emerging chicken farmers,” says Prof. Sean Chen, assistant professor/extension specialist at the department of poultry science at the University of Georgia.

“With the app, we are trying to make it simple for farmers to use local ingredients to formulate a diet that meets basic poultry nutrition requirements and achieve their basic production goals.”

FeedMixer is available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in English, French, Spanish, or Portuguese.