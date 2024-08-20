WeTransfer rolls out 'Save for Later' feature and 30-day links on mobile app

WeTransfer, the cornerstone file transfer service of the creative industry was recently acquired by Italy-based app developer Bending Spoons. The service is now addressing its biggest pain point with the introduction of its new 'Save for Later' feature and its associated 30-day link lifetime, exclusively available on the WeTransfer mobile app.

Bending Spoons is opening up access to premium features across its suite of apps.

The new 'Save for Later' feature eliminates the need to re-upload data.

Users can now save transfers for later, extending their expiration date up to 30 days within the WeTransfer mobile app.

This should give ample time to preview or download files directly to your mobile device, or even send them to yourself for convenient desktop access.

Saved transfers are organised within the app for easy retrieval whenever you need them.

A new chapter

This new feature launch comes on the heels of WeTransfer's recent acquisition by Bending Spoons, the company behind popular apps like Evernote and Meetup.

While Bending Spoons has a history of transforming the business models and staffing of its acquisitions, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact WeTransfer's pricing structure or workforce.

For now, WeTransfer users can enjoy the added convenience and control of the 'Save for Later' feature, further solidifying the platform's importance in the creative industry, simplifying file sharing and enhancing productivity for creatives and professionals worldwide.