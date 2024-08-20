Domains.co.za launches cutting-edge managed cPanel Hosting solution

The Managed cPanel Hosting solution offers numerous standout features, including cutting-edge NVMe storage, which outperforms traditional SAS SSD (Serial-Attached SCSI Solid-State Drive) or SSD (Solid State Drive) options. Powered by AMD EPYC processors and managed by Domains.co.za's dedicated infrastructure team, these VMs start at just R2,899 per month, providing excellent value and convenience.

One of the key advantages of Domains.co.za’s Managed cPanel Hosting solution is the inclusion of premium software, worth R2,000 per month, at no additional cost. Clients benefit from enhanced security and performance, thanks to CloudLinux 9 Pro OS, Monarx, Imunify360, KernelCare, JetBackup, Redis Caching, Softaculous, and ConfigServer Firewall. Additionally, the package includes daily backups and backup storage space, ensuring data security and peace of mind.

"Our Managed cPanel Hosting VMs have been meticulously designed to boost website performance and provide a stable and reliable platform that our clients can trust," says Domains.co.za CEO Wayne Diamond. "We're particularly proud of our fully Managed cPanel Hosting solution, which allows our clients to focus on growing their businesses while we take care of all the tricky, technical server management aspects."

Domains.co.za’s support team is cPanel certified, providing top-quality assistance for all clients. The company’s servers are hosted in the state-of-the-art Teraco Data Centre in Johannesburg, with direct connections to the NAP Africa Exchange and Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX), ensuring low latency for hosting needs.

Established in 2001, Domains.co.za has become a trusted name in the South African hosting market. The company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in its 99.9% uptime and 60-day money-back guarantee.

For more information on Domains.co.za’s Managed cPanel Hosting services, click here.

About Domains.co.za:

Domains.co.za is a premier South African domain name and hosting company, offering a wide range of web services including cPanel Web Hosting, specialised WordPress Hosting and other traditional hosting solutions. Known for its reliability, progressive technology, and exceptional customer support, Domains.co.za continues to lead the way in the South African hosting industry.



