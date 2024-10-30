Agriculture Agro-processing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Astral Foods predicts profit as bird flu outbreak, power cuts subside

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    Poultry producer, Astral Foods expects an annual profit this year as it recovers from last year’s rare loss due to power cuts and the country’s worst bird flu outbreak.
    Source: ©krugloff via
    Source: ©krugloff via 123RF

    Astral said in a trading update its headline earnings per share for the year ended Sept. 30 would be between R18.53 and R19.85 ($1.05 and $1.12), compared with a loss of R13.24 per share a year earlier.

    This was the company's first-ever loss in its 24-year history.

    Last year, South Africa lost nearly 10 million chickens, about a third of its national flock, during its worst outbreak of high-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a bird flu with a high death rate that spreads rapidly through a flock.

    The country also experienced lengthy and intense electricity cuts, blamed on frequent breakdowns of its ageing coal-fired plants, which drove up costs.

    The bird flu was contained towards the end of 2023 and South Africa has seen improved performance from its power plants, resulting in more than 200 days without power cuts since the end of March 2024.

    Astral said it will publish its annual results on 18 November.

    Read more: Agribusiness, Astral Foods, chicken farming, poultry industry, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz