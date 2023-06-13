SA expects to add 5,500MW of renewable energy to the grid by 2026

South Africa expects more than 5,500 megawatts (MW) of additional renewable energy projects to come online by 2026, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Tuesday, 13 June.

Wind turbines produce renewable energy outside Caledon, South Africa. 2020. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

He added that 66,000MW of wind and solar projects are under development across the country.

South Africa is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis, with households and businesses facing hours of daily scheduled power cuts due to repeated breakdowns at Eskom's ailing fleet of coal power stations.

Some analysts are, however, becoming more optimistic that the government will make progress in reducing the intensity of load shedding, helping the rand recover from the record low it reached earlier this month.