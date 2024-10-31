Energy & Mining Energy
    #AEW24: Ramokgopa champions critical minerals and hydrocarbons for Africa's economic future

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    6 Nov 2024
    At Africa Energy Week, Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, highlighted the transformative potential of Africa's vast resources in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. In his keynote address, he laid out a vision for leveraging these resources to alter the continent's economic trajectory and address pressing developmental challenges, all within the framework of the Agenda 2063.
    Ramokgopa made a case that energy "is not just a commodity; it is a keystone for development."

    He argued that the abundant mineral resources and hydrocarbons across Africa could play a pivotal role in economic growth, provided they are harnessed strategically.

    "Africa has been resource-rich yet power-poor for too long," he remarked, calling for significant structural reforms and investments to realise the continent’s energy and industrial potential.

    While Ramokgopa has been a staunch advocate for renewables, he acknowledged the immediate role hydrocarbons, particularly natural gas, play as transitional resources.

    The role of gas

    The minister outlined the potential of Africa’s natural gas reserves to support industries needing high energy intensity, such as manufacturing, processing, and mineral beneficiation, which he noted "can help balance immediate developmental needs with long-term climate goals."

    With Africa’s significant gas reserves, particularly in nations like Nigeria, Mozambique, and Senegal, Ramokgopa was quick to call out the continent’s "opportunity to lead the world in renewable energy and innovative solutions" while also responsibly developing hydrocarbons.

    Critical minerals

    On critical minerals, Ramokgopa pointed to Africa’s rich deposits of resources essential for the global energy transition, such as cobalt, lithium, and platinum.

    “If coupled with the right policies,” he explained, “the transition to renewable energy can drive African industrialisation by enhancing the beneficiation of critical minerals.”

    By investing in local processing of these minerals, he argued, Africa can "reduce its reliance on exporting raw resources and capture greater returns domestically," creating jobs and supporting economic diversification across the continent.

    Africa in a leadership position

    Ramokgopa also used the opportunity to present South Africa’s upcoming G20 presidency as a platform to advocate for the continent’s energy needs.

    "Through our G20 leadership," he stated, "South Africa is committed to championing an African energy agenda that is bold, just, and rooted in an African value system."

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Let's do Biz