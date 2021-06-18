PMG invests in human capital with Chris Hitchings appointment

Fashion retailer Zara is currently refurbishing and enlarging its flagship store at Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town in order to make it the brand's newest concept store in South Africa, offering a fully integrated experience with zara.com.
The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast, and Commercial radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. Finalists for the general categories have been announced.
Adidas Originals and the Lego Group have collaborated yet again, and are presenting a new take on the classic Superstar silhouette. Launching alongside the playful Adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a buildable Superstar Lego brick model.
With an eye on human capital as a cornerstone of any successful business, Provantage Media Group (PMG) has bolstered its senior management team with the key appointment of media industry veteran Chris Hitchings as PMG's new head of human capital and group projects.
Chris Hitchings
“The PMG board has taken a decision to invest in our most important asset, our staff, and to strengthen the company’s ability to better manage and develop our human capital within the business,” says Jacques du Preez, CEO of PMG. “We are really privileged to add someone of Chris’s calibre and experience to our senior management team.”
Hitchings has extensive experience in the media industry at senior leadership level, including serving as the CEO of DSTV Media Sales for seven years and holding a senior sales and marketing directorship with a global out of home media owner.
“I’m a firm believer that when a business takes care of its people, its people will take care of their customers. Treat your staff like they make a difference and they will,” says Hitchings. “I’m proud and excited to be working with the team at PMG – one of the most innovative media teams on the continent.”
He will be responsible with the rest of the human capital team for the strategic enhancement of the HR function across all PMG divisions, and his responsibilities will include the following:
Reviewing and refining all HR-related management processes
Enhancing all communication forums within PMG
Talent management and succession planning
Development and implementation of a staff training and development programme
Hitchings will also assist with key group projects in the business and will form part of and assist the PMG senior management team.
“The PMG board is extremely excited about this new chapter in the company’s history and we are sure that this appointment will create another competitive advantage for us in our industry, by investing in and taking our human capital management to a new level,” concludes Du Preez.
About PMG
Provantage Media Group is one of South Africa’s foremost out of home media specialist companies. Operating across the MEA region, PMG offers a comprehensive range of products, services and integrated solutions including brand activation, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is Black-owned, B-BBEE level one contributor and member of The World Out of Home Organisation (formerly FEPE International).
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.