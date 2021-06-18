PMG invests in human capital with Chris Hitchings appointment

Chris Hitchings

Outdoor Network: Driving a proudly South African agenda in an untransformed billboard industry Transformation counts for nothing without a sustained commitment to driving meaningful empowerment throughout the organisation - and beyond, writes Mzukisi Deliwe...

Reviewing and refining all HR-related management processes



Enhancing all communication forums within PMG



Talent management and succession planning



Development and implementation of a staff training and development programme

“The PMG board has taken a decision to invest in our most important asset, our staff, and to strengthen the company’s ability to better manage and develop our human capital within the business,” says Jacques du Preez, CEO of PMG. “We are really privileged to add someone of Chris’s calibre and experience to our senior management team.”Hitchings has extensive experience in the media industry at senior leadership level, including serving as the CEO of DSTV Media Sales for seven years and holding a senior sales and marketing directorship with a global out of home media owner.“I’m a firm believer that when a business takes care of its people, its people will take care of their customers. Treat your staff like they make a difference and they will,” says Hitchings. “I’m proud and excited to be working with the team at PMG – one of the most innovative media teams on the continent.”He will be responsible with the rest of the human capital team for the strategic enhancement of the HR function across all PMG divisions, and his responsibilities will include the following:Hitchings will also assist with key group projects in the business and will form part of and assist the PMG senior management team.“The PMG board is extremely excited about this new chapter in the company’s history and we are sure that this appointment will create another competitive advantage for us in our industry, by investing in and taking our human capital management to a new level,” concludes Du Preez.