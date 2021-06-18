OOH Company news South Africa

PMG invests in human capital with Chris Hitchings appointment

18 Jun 2021
Issued by: Provantage Media Group
With an eye on human capital as a cornerstone of any successful business, Provantage Media Group (PMG) has bolstered its senior management team with the key appointment of media industry veteran Chris Hitchings as PMG's new head of human capital and group projects.
Chris Hitchings

“The PMG board has taken a decision to invest in our most important asset, our staff, and to strengthen the company’s ability to better manage and develop our human capital within the business,” says Jacques du Preez, CEO of PMG. “We are really privileged to add someone of Chris’s calibre and experience to our senior management team.”

Hitchings has extensive experience in the media industry at senior leadership level, including serving as the CEO of DSTV Media Sales for seven years and holding a senior sales and marketing directorship with a global out of home media owner.

“I’m a firm believer that when a business takes care of its people, its people will take care of their customers. Treat your staff like they make a difference and they will,” says Hitchings. “I’m proud and excited to be working with the team at PMG – one of the most innovative media teams on the continent.”

Outdoor Network: Driving a proudly South African agenda in an untransformed billboard industry

Transformation counts for nothing without a sustained commitment to driving meaningful empowerment throughout the organisation - and beyond, writes Mzukisi Deliwe...

By Mzukisi Deliwe, Issued by Provantage Media Group 19 May 2021


He will be responsible with the rest of the human capital team for the strategic enhancement of the HR function across all PMG divisions, and his responsibilities will include the following:
  • Reviewing and refining all HR-related management processes
  • Enhancing all communication forums within PMG
  • Talent management and succession planning
  • Development and implementation of a staff training and development programme

Hitchings will also assist with key group projects in the business and will form part of and assist the PMG senior management team.

“The PMG board is extremely excited about this new chapter in the company’s history and we are sure that this appointment will create another competitive advantage for us in our industry, by investing in and taking our human capital management to a new level,” concludes Du Preez.


About PMG

Provantage Media Group is one of South Africa’s foremost out of home media specialist companies. Operating across the MEA region, PMG offers a comprehensive range of products, services and integrated solutions including brand activation, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is Black-owned, B-BBEE level one contributor and member of The World Out of Home Organisation (formerly FEPE International).

To find out more about PMG call 0861 776 826 or visit www.provantage.co.za for more details.

Follow @ProvantageSA on Twitter and Provantage Media Group on LinkedIn.

Provantage Media Group
PMG is one of Africa's foremost Out of Home advertising specialists. Media platform services and solutions include airport, billboard, activation, golf, mall, street furniture and transit media.
Read more: DStv Media Sales, Provantage Media Group, PMG, Out of Home

