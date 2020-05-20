R5m advertising support fund for SME's launched by Tractor Outdoor

Tractor has launched an advertising fund to offer support to South Africa's SME's most severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The fund consists of R5m in media value to assist businesses in promoting themselves during these difficult times.



Tractor currently owns one of the largest DOOH (digital-out-of-home) networks across South Africa including 20 Roadside Digitals and 90 Pedestrian Screens located at BP Forecourts. The metropolitans covered include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and East London.



This pandemic has affected businesses severely, threatening the very survival of most SME’s. Having been downgraded to Level 4 lockdown and with Level 3 on the horizon, this means that while many sectors can open up, companies need all the assistance they can to rebuild their businesses to pre-lockdown conditions.



“For local smaller independent shops, this is an incredibly difficult time to overcome the financial strain this pandemic has left them with,” says Simon Wall, Tractor Outdoor CEO. “Businesses need to continue to market themselves and we are more than happy to assist these businesses and help tell their stories as well as alleviate some of that stress through this fund. If we can leverage our network to help keep businesses and local economies going, or kick-start them even, then that can only be a good thing.”





The SME support fund is open to all SMEs affected by coronavirus, and those taking part must be open for business in the short term. Each campaign will be displayed between May and July based on availability through these times, with the layout and supply of creative to be supplied by the businesses themselves.



“It is our civic duty as a media business to assist those in need. We are reaching out to small and medium businesses that desperately need to promote themselves during these tough times and want to assist them. Furthermore, we want to encourage the rest of the industry to provide aid by utilising OOH networks to promote local businesses that make up the backbone of our economy,” says Remi du Preez, Commercial Director at Tractor Outdoor.



SME’s can register their interest for the fund via this webpage by completing the online application form



