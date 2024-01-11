Industries

    Eskom announces appointments to the National Transmission Company of South Africa board

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    11 Jan 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    The Eskom board announced the appointment of the board of directors of the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) on Tuesday. This appointment is a crucial step in Eskom’s legal separation into three entities: Generation, Distribution, and Transmission – a key component of the Eskom Turnaround Plan as outlined in the Department of Public Enterprises’ Roadmap for Eskom in a reformed electricity supply industry.
    Source: Jonathan Borba/Pexels
    Source: Jonathan Borba/Pexels

    The Transmission division is the first of Eskom’s three divisions to achieve legal separation. The NTCSA has already been registered and received the necessary licenses from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

    “The appointment of the NTCSA Board brings Eskom one step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry. We are grateful to all the individuals who have stepped forward to guide Eskom into a future where South Africans have access to reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly power,” said Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati.

    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    DMRE finally gazettes IRP2023, major plant build on cards

      5 Jan 2024

    Priscillah Mabelane, executive vice president of Energy Business for Sasol, is the new chairperson with Dr Brian Armstrong, a leading ICT industry figure, the lead independent director.

    Lungile Mashele, Carmen Le Grange, former CFO of Denel, Anu Sing, and Nkosinathi Solomon also join the board alongside Prof Mark Swilling, the former chairperson of DBSA.

    Auke Lont will, former CEO of Norway’s Statnett, Prof Francis Petersen, the Rector & Vice Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Sedzani Mudau, and Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi were also appointed

    As was chartered accountant Tryphosa Ramano who brings extensive corporate governance experience.

    Expired budgets

    This announcement comes after transmission grid capacity was freed after five budget quotes for the grid integration of the remaining four projects in the RMIPPPP expired on 31 December 2023.

    “The grid connection capacity that was provisionally reserved for these projects will revert to the pool of available capacity and will be allocated in accordance with the Interim Grid Capacity Allocation Rules to other projects that are ready to connect and generate much-needed electricity required by South Africa,” said the power utility in a media statement.

    South Africa finally has more clarity on the role that Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will play in alleviating load shedding. Source: x.com
    Ramaphosa MoU clarifies ministerial roles in fight against load shedding

    3 days

    Among the projects affected were the controversial Coega, Saldanha and Richard’s Bay powerships as well as the Mulilo Coega gas to power plant.

    These gas projects will, however, receive priority under the newly updated Integrated Resources Plan (IRP2023) that was gazetted for public response by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy last week.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


    Let's do Biz