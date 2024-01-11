Eskom announces appointments to the National Transmission Company of South Africa board

Source: Jonathan Borba/Pexels

The Transmission division is the first of Eskom’s three divisions to achieve legal separation. The NTCSA has already been registered and received the necessary licenses from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

“The appointment of the NTCSA Board brings Eskom one step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry. We are grateful to all the individuals who have stepped forward to guide Eskom into a future where South Africans have access to reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly power,” said Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati.

Priscillah Mabelane, executive vice president of Energy Business for Sasol, is the new chairperson with Dr Brian Armstrong, a leading ICT industry figure, the lead independent director.

Lungile Mashele, Carmen Le Grange, former CFO of Denel, Anu Sing, and Nkosinathi Solomon also join the board alongside Prof Mark Swilling, the former chairperson of DBSA.

Auke Lont will, former CEO of Norway’s Statnett, Prof Francis Petersen, the Rector & Vice Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Sedzani Mudau, and Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi were also appointed

As was chartered accountant Tryphosa Ramano who brings extensive corporate governance experience.

Expired budgets

This announcement comes after transmission grid capacity was freed after five budget quotes for the grid integration of the remaining four projects in the RMIPPPP expired on 31 December 2023.

“The grid connection capacity that was provisionally reserved for these projects will revert to the pool of available capacity and will be allocated in accordance with the Interim Grid Capacity Allocation Rules to other projects that are ready to connect and generate much-needed electricity required by South Africa,” said the power utility in a media statement.

Among the projects affected were the controversial Coega, Saldanha and Richard’s Bay powerships as well as the Mulilo Coega gas to power plant.

These gas projects will, however, receive priority under the newly updated Integrated Resources Plan (IRP2023) that was gazetted for public response by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy last week.