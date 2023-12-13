Ramaphosa MoU clarifies ministerial roles in fight against load shedding

“While significant progress has been made in reducing the severity of load shedding, much work still needs to be done to guarantee a secure supply of electricity. The collaborative approach outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen Eskom’s efforts to resolve the electricity crisis,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Friday.
The MoU outlines the roles and responsibilities of the Minister of Electricity as...
The Presidency said the MoU takes into account the Eskom Memorandum of Incorporation, which makes it obligatory to inform the Minister of Public Enterprises of critical decisions in this respect.
The MoU stipulates that the Minister of Public Enterprises will...
The MoU makes provision for regular review meetings between the Ministers to address any impediments to its implementation. The Ministers will also have regular review meetings with the President.
“The Ministers will work together more closely and with their respective responsibilities clearly outlined to ensure the effective implementation of the Energy Action Plan,” the President said.
Ramaphosa announced the Energy Action Plan in July 2022 as South Africa’s plan to end load shedding and achieve energy security. It outlines a bold set of actions aimed at fixing Eskom and adding as much new generation capacity as possible, as quickly as possible, to close the gap in electricity supply.
The arrangement outlined in the MoU will be operational until the end of the current administration.
