Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Eskom aims to recoup up to 1,500MW from electricity demand reduction

24 Apr 2023
Eskom acting group chief executive Calib Cassim says the power utility has launched a national demand side management initiative which could save some 1,500MW of energy for the grid. Cassim was addressing the National Demand Side Management Indaba on Monday, 24 April.
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

On Sunday evening alone, demand exceeded Eskom’s capacity availability by at least 3,885MW. The deficit can reach more than 5,000MW during afternoon peaks.

Demand side management is seen as a tool that can help the power utility to potentially reduce load shedding.

“Eskom needs to focus on the supply in terms of our own plants, as well as getting the DMRE more capacity from an IPP [independent power producers] perspective. But while we are looking at supply, let’s not forget the importance of demand side management to close that gap in terms of that capacity shortfall.

“Eskom has launched its national demand management initiative. We are aiming to achieve a capacity from this initiative of just under 1,500MW… We think and we know that the potential is much greater.

“At the end of the day, there’s only one objective for South Africa - stop load shedding as quickly as possible. But we need to do it in a way that ensures that we don’t compromise the integrity of the grid,” Cassim said.

SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios
SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios

By 19 Apr 2023

Several potential opportunities

Delving deeper into the initiative, Eskom’s head of distribution Monde Bala said the power utility has identified several opportunities which may make the 1,500MW aim a reality.

“We believe that there are quite a significant footprint of the traditional geysers that present an opportunity for further savings at a residential level. We believe that in terms of public lighting and street lighting, there’s further opportunity to do public lighting in a manner that is energy efficient. The building and buildings codes…we are trying to press the process so that when…you do get approved, you get approved with energy efficiency in mind.

“Over and above that, we are aware that there’s a significant number of rooftop solar PVs that have already been installed which we could potentially tap into. So we’re looking at that as opportunity. We’ve got applications that we are currently processing totalling in excess of 100MW. That 100MW is one machine of the open cycle gas turbine so if we can get that, it would make a difference,” he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Calib Cassim

Related

SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios
SA's power outages could reach critical levels this winter - likely scenarios19 Apr 2023
Eskom appoints permanent head of generation
Eskom appoints permanent head of generation14 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africa targets $111bn investment goal in tough investor climate14 Apr 2023
SA should not shy away from costs of fixing power crisis - electricity minister
SA should not shy away from costs of fixing power crisis - electricity minister12 Apr 2023
Saica urges government to promote transparency through public consultation
SAICASaica urges government to promote transparency through public consultation6 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI5 Apr 2023
Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis
Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis5 Apr 2023
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out5 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz