Social Places introduces Facebook Community Management to its tech stack

21 Jun 2021
Issued by: Social Places
Leading SA marketing technology agency, Social Places, has introduced a community management portal to complement its existing reputation management software. The reputation suite also aggregates reviews from across multiple channels, manages in-store and website feedback, chatbot conversations as well as email and telephone cases - creating a holistic customer care solution for multi-location brands.

“Managing the comments, messages and interactions you receive across multiple Facebook pages can be a challenging one, especially for multi-location brands with 100’s and sometimes 1000’s of location pages,” says Ashleigh Wainstein, cofounder of Social Places.

“The team at Social Places has designed the feature specifically to make community management easier for franchise and multi-location brands. We believe we are the first SA-based technology product to provide a holistic CRM solution covering reviews, social comments, surveys and chatbot conversations. Since launching the feature last week we have already aggregated over 1.2 million comments, across 500,000+ posts for our clients.”

The Facebook Community Management tool, includes the below features:
  • Personalised ‘suggested responses’ in your brand tone allow you to streamline responses at scale and have quicker turnaround times.
  • Custom workflows for teams/franchisees to easily collaborate on customer feedback across teams.
  • Omni-channel chat support - Easily email, sms or respond to a customer within the same chat window.
  • Our proprietary “Action items” feature ensures you never miss a comment.
  • Categorise comment sentiment to provide insights at a brand or store level.

For more information or a demo of our Social Comments Management Tool please contact oi.secalplaicos@selas.

Social Places is a marketing technology agency which assists multi-location brands to manage their listings, reputation, reviews, ads, social and bookings at scale, across multiple channels. Their clients include leading global franchise brands such as Massmart, McDonalds, Spur Group and Pepkor.

Social Places
From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

"Always on Brand"

This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.
Massmart, Facebook, Pepkor, McDonalds, Spur Group, Social Places, Ashleigh Wainstein

