What is shaping culture? Pet parents

View this post on Instagram

Its Friday and we are going to share a little puppy love with you ... cos who doesnt need puppy love before the weekend!! A hotel, a swimming pool, post operative care, play areas with a bunch of friends curated for your enjoyment ... honestly I think that I would prefer to be a hound than a human when you get treated so well. @bowhausdoggydaycare provides all of this and more for your furry friend As Pet Parenting becomes more common, the opportunities to treat your hound, rat, bunny, cat etc grow more and more. #hyhin #petparenting #newnorms #furbaby #furbabyparentlife #furbabygram #puppylove #puppy #petsofinstagram #alternativefamily #petparent #dogs_of_instagram