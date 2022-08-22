Marvin Ncube named MTN Group's new executive of business finance

The MTN Group has announced that Marvin Ncube has been appointed executive: business finance, effective 1 September 2022.

MTN Group's newly-appointed executive of business finance Marvin Ncube | Source: MTN Group

Ncube is a seasoned finance executive with more than 19 years of experience in strategic business planning, business performance, Capex management, statutory reporting and revenue assurance.

In his role, he will lead three core finance sub-functions which impact and influence financial business performance for the group. These are group financial planning and analysis, regional and Manco finance business partnering and group capital management.

“Given his vast experience, expertise and accomplishments, I am confident that Ncube will add immense value to these portfolios and to the group,” said Tsholo Molefe, MTN Group chief financial officer.

Ncube joins MTN Group from Telkom, where he was the group executive: group financial controller. Prior to Telkom, he was the finance business partner (Divisional CFO) at Eskom.

He served on a number of boards including the South African Dental Association, Mozambique Transmission Company (Montraco), Eskom and Trans-Africa Projects, providing strategic insights and direction.

Ncube is a CA (SA) with an MBA from the University of Pretoria. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (accounting) degree from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the University of Cape Town.