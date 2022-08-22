Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaESETHuaweiAPO GroupiContact BPOBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Marvin Ncube named MTN Group's new executive of business finance

22 Aug 2022
The MTN Group has announced that Marvin Ncube has been appointed executive: business finance, effective 1 September 2022.

MTN Group's newly-appointed executive of business finance Marvin Ncube | Source: MTN Group
MTN Group's newly-appointed executive of business finance Marvin Ncube | Source: MTN Group

Ncube is a seasoned finance executive with more than 19 years of experience in strategic business planning, business performance, Capex management, statutory reporting and revenue assurance.

In his role, he will lead three core finance sub-functions which impact and influence financial business performance for the group. These are group financial planning and analysis, regional and Manco finance business partnering and group capital management.

“Given his vast experience, expertise and accomplishments, I am confident that Ncube will add immense value to these portfolios and to the group,” said Tsholo Molefe, MTN Group chief financial officer.

Ncube joins MTN Group from Telkom, where he was the group executive: group financial controller. Prior to Telkom, he was the finance business partner (Divisional CFO) at Eskom.

He served on a number of boards including the South African Dental Association, Mozambique Transmission Company (Montraco), Eskom and Trans-Africa Projects, providing strategic insights and direction.

Ncube is a CA (SA) with an MBA from the University of Pretoria. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (accounting) degree from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the University of Cape Town.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, MTN group

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: Bringing authentic Africa to the forefront
#OrchidsandOnions: Bringing authentic Africa to the forefront1 day ago
MTN appoints Icasa's outgoing CEO as chief of staff
MTN appoints Icasa's outgoing CEO as chief of staff16 Aug 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding8 Aug 2022
Image supplied: (l to r) Stina Van Rooyen - Kantar BrandZ lead, South Africa, Natalie Otte - chief client officer SA, Insights Division, Kantar, Mapula Bodibe - chief consumer officer, MTN SA, Nomsa Mazibuko - general manager: brand and communication, MTN SA, Ivan Moroke - CEO South Africa Kantar’s Insights Division
Kantar BrandZ: Fundamentals key for brand growth4 Aug 2022
MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom
MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom15 Jul 2022
MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money
MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money12 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz