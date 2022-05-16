Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

Vodacom annual profit rises on demand, new services

16 May 2022
Vodacom Group said on Monday, 16 May, its full-year operating profit climbed, supported by sustained demand for connectivity and growth in new services such as financial and digital sectors.
A Vodacom branch in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings
A Vodacom branch in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its normalised operating profit for the full year ended on 31 March rose to R28.23bn ($1.74bn) from R27.65bn in 2021, while headline earnings per share rose by 3.4%.

Group revenue climbed 5.8% to R102.7bn, underpinned by service revenue growth of 4.6% at R79.9bn.

Revenue from domestic operations grew 5.3% on a reported basis, while its international operations reported muted revenue growth of 0.6% in the year, affected by a stronger rand and new levies on mobile money in Tanzania, "which has proven to be a setback for our financial inclusion efforts in that country," Vodacom Group chief executive officer Shameel Joosub said. But normalised growth came in at 5.6%.

On a normalised basis, operating profit from the international business rose by 11.8%.

Financial services revenue increased 14.4% to R7.6bn, with strong adoption of its South African "super-app", VodaPay, which allows users to pay for bills and shop from various online stores in the app using their smartphones, and continued growth of its M-Pesa mobile money service.

Since its launch last October, VodaPay has attracted 2.2 million downloads and 1.6 million registered users, Joosub added.

Vodacom, which partly owns Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom, declared a final dividend of 430c per share.
NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Vodacom, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Group

Related

Sitho Mdlalose appointed as Vodacom SA's new MD
Sitho Mdlalose appointed as Vodacom SA's new MD10 May 2022
How to integrate ESG as an integral business imperative tool
Topco MediaHow to integrate ESG as an integral business imperative tool10 May 2022
Duke Advertising appoints new MD
DUKEDuke Advertising appoints new MD10 May 2022
How to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa
TrialogueHow to ensure equitable philanthropy in Africa4 May 2022
Source: Supplied. Members of Vodacom and the Western Cape Department of Health, with Premier Alan Winde, at the announcement of the distribution of 257 new cold-chain units across the province.
Ensuring SA's vaccine safety in the cold chain11 Apr 2022
Source: Supplied: Brand Finance South Africa 100 2022
Brand Finance names SA's most valuable brands with MTN ranked no.18 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz