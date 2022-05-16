Vodacom annual profit rises on demand, new services

Vodacom Group said on Monday, 16 May, its full-year operating profit climbed, supported by sustained demand for connectivity and growth in new services such as financial and digital sectors.

A Vodacom branch in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken on 10 November 2015. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone, said its normalised operating profit for the full year ended on 31 March rose to R28.23bn ($1.74bn) from R27.65bn in 2021, while headline earnings per share rose by 3.4%.Group revenue climbed 5.8% to R102.7bn, underpinned by service revenue growth of 4.6% at R79.9bn.Revenue from domestic operations grew 5.3% on a reported basis, while its international operations reported muted revenue growth of 0.6% in the year, affected by a stronger rand and new levies on mobile money in Tanzania, "which has proven to be a setback for our financial inclusion efforts in that country," Vodacom Group chief executive officer Shameel Joosub said. But normalised growth came in at 5.6%.On a normalised basis, operating profit from the international business rose by 11.8%.Financial services revenue increased 14.4% to R7.6bn, with strong adoption of its South African "super-app", VodaPay, which allows users to pay for bills and shop from various online stores in the app using their smartphones, and continued growth of its M-Pesa mobile money service.Since its launch last October, VodaPay has attracted 2.2 million downloads and 1.6 million registered users, Joosub added.Vodacom, which partly owns Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom, declared a final dividend of 430c per share.