ClemenGold to donate 1,000 tonnes of citrus during 2023 season

ClemenGold International has partnered local food rescue and hunger relief organisation SA Harvest in donating 1,000 tonnes of citrus during the 2023 season. The first 68 tonnes have been dispatched from the Twypack packhouse (Nelspruit) to receiving communities in Durban.

ClemenGold annually distributes more than four million pieces of citrus to some 160,000 beneficiaries at crèches, old age homes, hospitals, schools and other non-profit institutions in areas where nutrition is a daily challenge.

“However, we have limited ability to handle the logistics of such actions, and taking hands with SA Harvest enables us to have an even bigger impact and reach areas beyond our immediate surroundings,” says Adéle Ackermann, marketing manager for ClemenGold International.

SA Harvest drives initiatives such as these to channel surplus food from farms, manufacturers, and retailers to those in need.

"Through our network of vetted beneficiary organisations, including ECD centres, soup kitchens, old age facilities, and community outreach programmes, this donation of citrus fruit will directly impact and nourish individuals in these communities who need it most, particularly children," says Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest.

Massive logistical undertaking

SA Harvest has reached out to logistics and transport companies to come on board and support the massive logistical undertaking of transporting 68 tonnes of fruit every week from Nelspruit to either Durban or Johannesburg.

Says Ozzy Nel, COO of SA Harvest, “The donation of the fruit is the first valuable piece of the food rescue puzzle, but we need enablers alongside us for the next steps in ensuring that this nutritious, vitamin-rich fruit reaches our beneficiary organisations in Durban and Johannesburg.

"We are enormously grateful to the OneFarm Share programme, a remarkable initiative by HelloChoice and Standard Bank, for supplying us with CHEP bins in which to transport the loose fruit, and to our transport partners, Unitrans, Lee Transport, Value Logistics, Teralco Logistics and Allied Transport.”

Logistics companies interested in partnering with SA Harvest can contact Margolite Williams at gro.tsevrahas@etilogram.