LockdownLessons: Build for post-Covid, says Iyeza Health's Sizwe Nzima

As part of our #LockdownLessons series, Bizcommunity is reaching out to South Africa's top industry players to share their experience of the current Covid-19 crisis, how their organisations are navigating these unusual times, where the challenges and opportunities lie, and their industry outlook for the near future.

Sizwe Nzima, founder of Iyeza Health

What was your initial response to the crisis/lockdown and has your experience of it been different to what you expected?

Comment on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on your organisation or economy as a whole.

How is your organisation responding to the crisis?

Comment on the challenges and opportunities.

How has the lockdown affected your staff? / What temporary HR policies have you put in place regarding remote working, health & safety, etc.?

How are you navigating ‘physical distancing’ while keeping your team close-knit and aligned?

How have you had to change the way you operate?

Any trends you’ve seen emerge as a result of the crisis?

Your key message to those in the sector?

What do you predict the next six months will be like?

We chatted to Sizwe Nzima, founder of Iyeza Health, to get his take.We have experienced a higher focus on our core business of healthcare logistics, both bulk and last mile.Besides staff’s fear of the disease, the business has seen a material improvement in demand for our services.All our staff and drivers are given PPE. We are also sourcing test kits to screen our staff regularly.Opportunities, we are collaborating with other companies to deliver PPE and other health products to their clients. Many of our new clients were struggling to distribute as there are fewer essential service pharmaceutical couriers during lockdown. Challenges include limited stock and supply chain limitation from our suppliers.We were already able to work remotely and now staff only come into the office when required.Zoom meetings are surprisingly effective, we have done a shadowmatch, culture and QRAP workshop with our team and it has been well received.Not sitting across from your team is not ideal, but Zoom and Whatsapp calls are effective during lockdown to communicate with the team.Yes, we have seen an increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products as patients aim to avoid pharmacy and doctors visits.Adapt and thrive. Build for post-Covid.It's been about five weeks since lockdown commenced, we have another three weeks before competitors take first to market position. But the market will still be evolving over the next two months before the new normal is established and you either found your niche and dominate or you missed the opportunity and your business runs the risk of running out of money.