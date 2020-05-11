Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

#LockdownLessons: Build for post-Covid, says Iyeza Health's Sizwe Nzima

By: Sindy Peters
As part of our #LockdownLessons series, Bizcommunity is reaching out to South Africa's top industry players to share their experience of the current Covid-19 crisis, how their organisations are navigating these unusual times, where the challenges and opportunities lie, and their industry outlook for the near future.
We chatted to Sizwe Nzima, founder of Iyeza Health, to get his take.

Sizwe Nzima, founder of Iyeza Health

BizcommunityWhat was your initial response to the crisis/lockdown and has your experience of it been different to what you expected?


Sizwe Nzima: We have experienced a higher focus on our core business of healthcare logistics, both bulk and last mile.

BizcommunityComment on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on your organisation or economy as a whole.


Nzima: Besides staff’s fear of the disease, the business has seen a material improvement in demand for our services.

BizcommunityHow is your organisation responding to the crisis?


Nzima: All our staff and drivers are given PPE. We are also sourcing test kits to screen our staff regularly.

BizcommunityComment on the challenges and opportunities.


Nzima: Opportunities, we are collaborating with other companies to deliver PPE and other health products to their clients. Many of our new clients were struggling to distribute as there are fewer essential service pharmaceutical couriers during lockdown. Challenges include limited stock and supply chain limitation from our suppliers.

BizcommunityHow has the lockdown affected your staff? / What temporary HR policies have you put in place regarding remote working, health & safety, etc.?


Nzima: We were already able to work remotely and now staff only come into the office when required.

BizcommunityHow are you navigating ‘physical distancing’ while keeping your team close-knit and aligned?


Nzima: Zoom meetings are surprisingly effective, we have done a shadowmatch, culture and QRAP workshop with our team and it has been well received.

BizcommunityHow have you had to change the way you operate?


Nzima: Not sitting across from your team is not ideal, but Zoom and Whatsapp calls are effective during lockdown to communicate with the team.


BizcommunityAny trends you’ve seen emerge as a result of the crisis?


Nzima: Yes, we have seen an increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products as patients aim to avoid pharmacy and doctors visits.

BizcommunityYour key message to those in the sector?


Nzima: Adapt and thrive. Build for post-Covid.

BizcommunityWhat do you predict the next six months will be like?


Nzima: It's been about five weeks since lockdown commenced, we have another three weeks before competitors take first to market position. But the market will still be evolving over the next two months before the new normal is established and you either found your niche and dominate or you missed the opportunity and your business runs the risk of running out of money.
