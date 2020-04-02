Pernod Ricard commits R2m to support bartenders, waitrons during lockdown

Pernod Ricard South Africa has announced the launch of its #KeepTheSpirit initiative, committing R2m to support nearly 1000 bartenders and waitrons over the current Covid-19 lockdown period in the country.

The hospitality sector in South Africa has been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis and amongst those most deeply affected are members of the bar and restaurant community who now find themselves out of work. Along with the financial commitment, ways of using the ‘down-time’ for additional training and skilling up of bartenders and waitrons are also being investigated.“We are standing behind the people whose commitment and conviviality has made Pernod Ricard’s brands what they are today. We know there may be a tough road ahead for them and we want to reach out and keep spirits up,” says Vincent Meliet, commercial development director at Pernod Ricard South Africa.