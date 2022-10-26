Jendamark Automation purchases 120ha Seaview Predator Park in NMB

Nelson Mandela Bay tech company Jendamark Automation has purchased the 120-hectare Seaview Predator Park for an undisclosed sum with the intention to develop it into a conservation and rehabilitation centre.

Jendamark staffers (from left) Morné Muller, Cameron le Roux, Goodwill Mabena, Asanda Madikizela and Helena Rademeyer explore the newly-acquired 120ha Seaview Private Sanctuary. Source: Supplied

According to Jendamark operations director Siegfried Lokotsch, the Seaview Private Sanctuary, as it is now known, is not a commercial tourism venture and will not be open to the general public. The centre will act as an outdoor retreat for Jendamark employees, customers, and community groups, the company said.

“However, once we are up and running, any educational or community upliftment programme will be welcome to apply to visit our facility free of charge. We want to give back to our community and educate people about the importance of protecting our wildlife,” said Lokotsch.

According to Lokotsch, Jendamark is in the process of developing a long-term veld and game management plan in consultation with a wildlife veterinarian and environmental specialist.

“We want to understand the biodiversity and do the right thing ecologically in terms of the species that we introduce, the indigenous vegetation and the carrying capacity of the land.

“Currently, we have several free-ranging species such as various buck, giraffe, and zebra. There are no animals in cages and no dangerous game. All the big cats for which the park was previously known have been rehomed by the former owners,” he said.

With water for the animals being scarce, rainwater tanks have been installed and a borehole will be sunk to access a steady groundwater supply.

Existing facilities to be upgraded

Lokotsch said the first phase of redevelopment would be completed within the next six to 12 months, beginning with high-security electrified fencing to keep out poachers, and keep animals and visitors safe.

The existing facilities, including the restaurant, log cabins, camp sites, ablution blocks and braai areas, will also be upgraded.

“Our vision is to have mountain biking and walking trails criss-crossing the property so that it becomes a very special outdoor recreational centre that allows people to have close encounters with our incredible wildlife,” said Lokotsch.

Job creation

“In the next two years, we aim to create 30 to 50 jobs in the local community, assisting with trail building and the removal of alien invasive species such as black wattle, which we will help them bag and sell as braai wood for additional income.”

He said the new investment aligned with the company’s existing sustainability efforts, such as the rooftop solar energy plant powering its manufacturing facility, and its core business of developing assembly solutions for electric vehicle power packs, as well as catalytic converters, which reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

“What we’ve also realised as a tech business is that attracting and retaining specialised skills involves more than money. For the new generation of tech talent, shared values and wellness incentives are just as important as above-market salaries. So, we are constantly thinking of authentic ways to be a good corporate citizen and the employer of choice.”