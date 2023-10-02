Search for:
#Loeries2023: Tune in to the official Loeries podcast with VMLY&R and Bizcommunity

2 Oct 2023
Bird Watching at the Loeries is the official podcast of this year's event, in partnership with VMLY&R South Africa and Bizcommunity.
This week the who’s who of advertising are flocking to Cape Town as the 45th Loeries Creative Week rolls into town. An annual highlight on the industry calendar, the Loeries celebrate the best of the industry during a week packed with inspiration and culminating in the glitzy annual awards.

Bird Watching, hosted by Marlon Mosadi, who heads up VMLY&R’s agency podcast Native Radio, takes you behind the scenes of SA’s biggest celebration of creativity.

Image supplied. The 45th Loeries Creative Week kicks off on Monday and Bizcommunity, as a media partner to The Loeries, will be on the ground
#Loeries2023: Bizcommunity - Ready for Loeries Creative Week

By 2 days ago

For candid conversations that you won’t find in the mainstream media - from exclusive interviews with international jury members, legends of the industry and clients who willingly push the boundaries, encouraging brave and innovative work, insights into winning work, trends, debates, controversies and more.

Tune in daily, with a new episode every day from Tuesday, 3 October to Saturday, 7 October.

For more:
