Loeries2023: Bizcommunity - Ready for Loeries Creative Week

The 45th Loeries Creative Week kicks off on Monday and Bizcommunity, as a media partner to The Loeries, will be on the ground to bring you all the winning work and thought leader insights from the events which will take place over the course of the week.

The events, which run from 2 to 7 October, all take place at Cape Town's iconic East City and Homecoming precincts and hospitality venues around the city.

Bizcommunity media partnership

Come and say hello to us at our stand at the inaugural Agency Expo at the Homecoming Centre. We will be there from Wednesday to Friday, so pop in at any time.

Our marketing and media editors will be at hand and covering the Loeries Creative Week events, from the Masterclasses on Thursday, and the International Seminar of Creativity on Friday.

We will also post all the winners from the two evening awards events.

Exclusive coverage

In addition, look out for special exclusive in-depth interviews with the winners, international jury presidents and jury presidents.

Also look out for our roaming reporter on the ground who will be incognito and reporting on the ground on the Loeries vibe, from fashion to social gatherings.

All coverage will be on our portal and in our daily newsletter, with a #Loeries Special Edition Newsletter the following week.

Good luck to all the finalists. See you there!

See the Loeries Creative Week Event Schedule programme.