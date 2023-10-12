Industries

Mining News South Africa

Anglo American appoints Matt Walker as CEO of marketing business

12 Oct 2023
Anglo American PLC has announced the appointment of Matt Walker as the new CEO of its marketing business. Walker will be stepping into the shoes of Peter Whitcutt, who has decided to step down after a commendable 33-year tenure with the company. Walker's appointment will be effective 1 December 2023.
Walker, a seasoned professional in the finance sector, joined Anglo American’s finance team in 2007. He has been serving as the group head of corporate finance since 2021, following a three-year stint as Group Treasurer. His diverse experience includes holding senior finance roles across Anglo American and serving as CFO of the copper business in Chile.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, expressed his delight at Walker’s appointment. "I am delighted that Matt will be joining our executive leadership team as CEO of our Marketing business - an increasingly important value driver for Anglo American as our primary interface with our major industrial customers."

"Matt's financial and commercial experience gained across both corporate and business roles stands him in excellent stead to continue to develop our marketing platform to match our wider strategic ambitions for Anglo American."

Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Wanblad also acknowledged Whitcutt’s outstanding contribution to Anglo American over more than 30 years, including his role in building their marketing business over the last decade.

Whitcutt reflected on his rewarding career at Anglo American and expressed confidence in Walker and his team to continue growing the value of their marketing business. "Anglo American has brought me a fabulous variety of experiences throughout my career and I've been privileged to always work with such diverse and talented colleagues who have a real sense of purpose and commitment to our values. A real highlight has been developing the full breadth of marketing and trading capabilities and customer-centric services from our commercial hubs around the world."

"After ten years in role, I feel this is the right time to hand over the baton and I wish Matt and the team every success in continuing to grow the value of our Marketing business and its increasingly significant contribution to Anglo American."

Read more: Anglo American, management changes, Peter Whitcutt, Duncan Wanblad

