Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Anglo American cutting head office jobs in several countries

4 Oct 2023
By: Felix Njini and Nelson Banya
Anglo American said it is cutting corporate office jobs across several countries, as unions said its South African iron ore business plans to lay off scores of workers at its head office.
Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The global mining giant had started reorganising its operations in May, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We expect a potential reduction in corporate office roles across a number of countries," the spokesperson added, without giving further details of the size or location of the cuts.

Source: Angelo Giordano/Pixabay
AngloGold Ashanti moves to Wall Street, but keeps secondary JSE listing

27 Sep 2023

Livhuwani Mammburu, spokesperson for the National Union of Mineworkers, earlier told Reuters that Anglo's Kumba Iron Ore plans to cut 183 jobs, mostly at its head office, as it faces challenges in moving sufficient volumes to ports because of rail constraints in South Africa.

The job cuts could be pared back to about 141 if the restructuring plan is successful, Mammburu said, adding the labour group opposed the plans.

"Kumba said it's embarking on a restructuring and the main reasons they are giving is they are not able to transport more iron ore to the port due to the problems with Transnet," Mammburu said, referring to the state-owned logistics company.

The miner's iron ore exports have been throttled by frequent disruptions, often caused by locust swarms, on the rail line operated by Transnet. The disruptions have recently been worsened by cable thefts and derailments.

As a result, Kumba has been forced to stockpile more iron ore at mines. Kumba's profit in the six months through June fell by 17% due to the rail challenges and softer prices.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: job cuts, Anglo American, restructuring

Related

Image source: Sergey Sukhanov –
DPE affirms commitment to restructuring Eskom11 Aug 2023
Craig Miller named Amplats' new CEO
Craig Miller named Amplats' new CEO27 Jul 2023
Haul trucks at Jwaneng diamond mine. Source: Debswana.com
De Beers agrees to give Botswana more rough diamonds in new sales pact3 Jul 2023
Image supplied. This year the Africa region of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards boasts six Gold Quills Awards and two special awards
African communicators boast 6 Gold Quills and 2 special awards at IABC13 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring1 Jun 2023
Celebrating South African visionaries
Mail & GuardianCelebrating South African visionaries31 May 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africa targets $111bn investment goal in tough investor climate14 Apr 2023
Razor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards
M&C Saatchi AbelRazor PR wins 'Best Reputation work in EMEA' for third year running at EMEA Sabre Awards27 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz