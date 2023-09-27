Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


AngloGold Ashanti moves to Wall Street, but keeps secondary JSE listing

27 Sep 2023
AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) has announced a corporate restructuring that will see the company retain its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), where it has been listed since August 1944. The primary listing, however, will move to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and the company will establish its domicile in the United Kingdom.
Source: Angelo Giordano/Pixabay
Source: Angelo Giordano/Pixabay

AGA’s operations span across four continents and nine countries, making it a truly global entity. While gold remains its principal product, AGA’s diverse portfolio also includes the production of silver and sulfuric acid as by-products. This restructuring marks a new chapter in AGA’s rich history and its ongoing commitment to growth and diversification.

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the AngloGold Ashanti logo in this illustration taken November 2021. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
AngloGold Ashanti shareholders approve South Africa exit

By 21 Aug 2023

Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE says the bourse is pleased to continue its work with AGA and confirmed its approval of the secondary inward listing.

"We welcome AGA’s reorganisation, and hope that it will enhance the group’s strategic position. While the primary listing is moving to New York, a secondary inward listing on the JSE bears testament to AGA’s confidence in the South African capital markets which complement its global strategy,” says Reddy.

The new share listing falls under the Gold Mining sector of the JSE’s Main Board under the abbreviated name ANGGOLD (share code ANG).

Alberto Calderon, CEO AngloGold Ashanti, said South Africa remained an important capital market and source of liquidity for AngloGold Ashanti.

“We are aligning our corporate structure with the corporate realities of our business and the evolution of our existing portfolio, which no longer includes any assets in South Africa. South Africa will remain a critically important part of our business, servicing our global portfolio and in particular our mines in Africa, which account for more than half of our gold production.”

Calderon added that South African shareholders account for more than 40% of the company’s share register and they will retain an unaltered ability to buy or sell AngloGold Ashanti shares on the JSE.

NextOptions
Read more: AngloGold Ashanti, JSE, stock exchange, listing, migration, Alberto Calderon, Valdene Reddy

Related

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the AngloGold Ashanti logo in this illustration taken November 2021. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
AngloGold Ashanti shareholders approve South Africa exit21 Aug 2023
Western Cape is becoming the SME capital of South Africa. Source: Jean van der Meulen/Pexels
Western Cape and JSE partner to accelerate SMEs25 Jul 2023
Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor20 Jun 2023
AngloGold to switch primary listing to US as has 'outgrown' SA
AngloGold to switch primary listing to US as has 'outgrown' SA15 May 2023
Source: Reuters. A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021.
Gold Fields partners Osisko in Canadian joint venture3 May 2023
Copper 360 Limited lists on JSE AltX Board
Copper 360 Limited lists on JSE AltX Board21 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite to list and trade on A2X4 Apr 2023
Shares of food producer Premier surge 11% on JSE debut
Shares of food producer Premier surge 11% on JSE debut27 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz