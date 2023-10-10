Industries

Radio

947 brings Mantsoe Pout home!

10 Oct 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Get ready to jump out of bed and start your weekends with a bang, because Mantsoe Pout, aka Tsatsi, is back on 947! With over a decade of broadcasting experience, Mantsoe is bringing her infectious energy and undeniable talent to the Weekend Breakfast show on 947.
947 brings Mantsoe Pout home!

Starting on 7 October from 7am to 10am every Saturday and Sunday, Mantsoe will be your ultimate companion, delivering a show that will make you feel like you belong. She's a go-getter with a point to prove to the radio industry. “I am ready to take you on a wild ride of music, wellness, cuisine, and everything in-between to start your weekend mornings. You can expect a cosmopolitan show that is set on making you feel like you belong,” says Pout.

Pout is not just a radio superstar, she's also a familiar face on television and the host of the popular podcast series, Moments with Mantsoe. Her candid conversations with some of South Africa's favourite personalities have captivated audiences, and now she's bringing that same magic to the airwaves.

Programme manager at 947, Gregory Aldridge states: "I couldn't be more excited. Having Mantsoe back on 947 just feels right. I've seen how she has grown as broadcaster over the years and I cannot wait to hear what she has in store for the 947 family. This is the start of a great new chapter, that we're thrilled to be a part of as Primedia Broadcasting."

So mark your calendars and set your alarms, because 947 Mornings with Mantsoe is about to become your new favourite weekend tradition. Tune in every Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 10am to experience the electrifying energy and captivating charm of Mantsoe Pout. Don't miss out on the excitement!

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, 947, Mantsoe Pout

